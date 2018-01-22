Moscow Museum Takes You Inside North Korea

The exhibition “Made in North Korea” at the Ultra Modern Art Museum (UMAM) in Moscow opens a window onto the everyday life of North Koreans with a collection of common objects, including propaganda posters, photographs, stamps and sweets.

North Korea, a state that has been ruled by the Kim dynasty since 1948, is a mystery for most of the outside world. In his annual New Year's address, Kim Jong Un, the nation's current leader said his country had developed its nuclear weapons and that the "entire area of the U.S. mainland is within nuclear strike range now."

“Our exhibition is not political, despite North Korea being a nuclear threat to the international community," Daria Dovbenko, one of the show’s two curators, told The Moscow Times. ”The goal of the exhibition is to give a glimpse inside the world's most closed society, to give a fuller picture of how it really is, including facts about the human side of its people who are so often ignored by the West."

The organizers of the exhibition believe that most visitors will be surprised to hear that cannabis is not prohibited by law in North Korea, and in fact everyone is allowed to grow it in their garden or can buy it from others. “Hardly anyone knows that North Korea has its own rules of basketball. In fact, they changed the whole game. They have also banned jeans, which are considered a symbol of their main enemy — the U.S.,” Dovbenko said.