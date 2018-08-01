Moscow Movie Mania

Everyone loves a good movie. But when the cold Russian winter is never too far off, you might think twice about missing out on even a few hours of warmth and sunlight for a dark movie theater.

But Moscow has the answer: thirty open-air movie theaters spread out around the city opened Aug. 1. For an entire month, Wednesday through Sunday, movie lovers can come and hang out with friends, get their tanning game on, and watch everything from beloved Soviet classics to iconic animated features -- and even new releases.

And best of all -- it’s all free.

Don’t worry if you run late and all the 200 seats at your nearest open-air theater are already taken: Just draw up a chair or find a prime spot on the lawn to join in on the fun.

In addition to movies, the month will be packed with events for film buffs of all ages. Kids will have fun meeting their favorite cartoon characters or taking part in photo sessions. Adults can meet with renowned directors and movie critics or take part in workshops on Russian cinema.

The program runs from Aug. 1 through Sept. 9, weekdays 11 a.m. to 10 .pm., weekends 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and schedules in Russian, see the municipal site.