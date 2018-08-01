News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
City
Aug. 01 2018 - 13:08
By Alina Shubina

Moscow Movie Mania

mos.ru

Everyone loves a good movie. But when the cold Russian winter is never too far off, you might think twice about missing out on even a few hours of warmth and sunlight for a dark movie theater.

But Moscow has the answer: thirty open-air movie theaters spread out around the city opened Aug. 1. For an entire month, Wednesday through Sunday, movie lovers can come and hang out with friends, get their tanning game on, and watch everything from beloved Soviet classics to iconic animated features -- and even new releases.

And best of all -- it’s all free.

Don’t worry if you run late and all the 200 seats at your nearest open-air theater are already taken: Just draw up a chair or find a prime spot on the lawn to join in on the fun.

In addition to movies, the month will be packed with events for film buffs of all ages. Kids will have fun meeting their favorite cartoon characters or taking part in photo sessions. Adults can meet with renowned directors and movie critics or take part in workshops on Russian cinema.

The program runs from Aug. 1 through Sept. 9, weekdays 11 a.m. to 10 .pm., weekends 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and schedules in Russian, see the municipal site.

Other Fashions, Other Times
City
July 03 2018
Other Fashions, Other Times
Moscow's Best Irish and British Pubs
City
July 05 2018
Moscow's Best Irish and British Pubs
Russian Americana
Opinion
July 04 2018
Russian Americana

Latest news

Russian Premier League Attendance Skyrockets 71% After World Cup
News
Aug. 01 2018
Russian Premier League Attendance Skyrockets 71% After World Cup
'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
By Alina Shubina

Most read

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

News

Russian Military Needed in Syria Long Term, Assad Says

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

Sign up for our weekly newsletter