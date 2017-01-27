Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
6 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
7 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
Moscow
Stage East
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
6 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
7 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Moscow Jazz Fans, Rejoice!

Jan 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 11:55
By Darya Bielecka
Jan 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 11:55
By Darya Bielecka
Most Read
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Johnny O'Neal and his trio come to Moscow. Esse Jazz Club

Johnny O’Neal at the Esse

American pianist and vocalist Johnny O’Neal will be in Moscow for a number of live concerts. American jazz stars are often guest performers at Moscow jazz clubs, but not all of them can boast such a long list of achievements. O’Neal is a former member of the Art Blakey Jazz Messengers; a frequent performer at the famous New York jazz club, the Blue Note; the piano accompanist for Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown and Joe Pass. Aged 60, he is an American jazz legend. You can see him live this Friday in two consecutive concerts 

Club / Bar

Jazz Esse

+7 (495) 951 6404
27 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 3A
Tretyakovskaya
All week: 11:00-00:00

Read more


Eilenkrig at Butman Club

Famous Russian jazz trumpeter Vadim Eilenkrig will showcase his latest projects in the intimate atmosphere of the Igor Butman Club on Taganka. His newly formed Eilenkrig Orchestra will play pieces from the “Dances with Stars” television show on the Rossiya1 channel and the show “The Wind of Changes” designed specifically for the culture department in Tatarstan. If that isn’t enough, he will also debut his own compositions — an event long-awaited by Russia’s jazz community. Sat. Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m.


Club / Bar

Igor Butman Club Na Taganke

+7 (495) 792 2109
21 Verkhnyaya Radishchevskaya Ulitsa
Taganskaya

Read more


Faingersh at the Jam Club

Swiss trombone player Alias Faingersh plays something in between classical and modern jazz traditions. Every appearance on stage is something special as he plays his own and improvised compositions. For Russian jazz lovers who have never heard of him, think of the Arkady Shilkloper style — and then some. You can’t imagine a more spectacular trombone player on stage. Don't miss it on Sun. Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Club / Bar

Jam Club

+7 (495) 628 2148
11 Ulitsa Sretenka
Metro Turgenevskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

7 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 hour ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

7 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

8 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

9 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 hour ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 hour ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 5 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

7 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

8 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

9 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

5 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

5 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

5 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

5 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

5 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

5 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

22 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

22 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

22 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

11 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

23 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

11 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

23 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

7 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

8 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

9 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+