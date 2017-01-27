Moscow Jazz Fans, Rejoice!

Johnny O’Neal at the Esse American pianist and vocalist Johnny O’Neal will be in Moscow for a number of live concerts. American jazz stars are often guest performers at Moscow jazz clubs, but not all of them can boast such a long list of achievements. O’Neal is a former member of the Art Blakey Jazz Messengers; a frequent performer at the famous New York jazz club, the Blue Note; the piano accompanist for Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown and Joe Pass. Aged 60, he is an American jazz legend. You can see him live this Friday in two consecutive concerts

Eilenkrig at Butman Club Famous Russian jazz trumpeter Vadim Eilenkrig will showcase his latest projects in the intimate atmosphere of the Igor Butman Club on Taganka. His newly formed Eilenkrig Orchestra will play pieces from the “Dances with Stars” television show on the Rossiya1 channel and the show “The Wind of Changes” designed specifically for the culture department in Tatarstan. If that isn’t enough, he will also debut his own compositions — an event long-awaited by Russia’s jazz community. Sat. Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m.



