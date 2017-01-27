Moscow Jazz Fans, Rejoice!
Johnny O’Neal at the Esse
American pianist and vocalist Johnny O’Neal will be in Moscow for a number of live concerts. American jazz stars are often guest performers at Moscow jazz clubs, but not all of them can boast such a long list of achievements. O’Neal is a former member of the Art Blakey Jazz Messengers; a frequent performer at the famous New York jazz club, the Blue Note; the piano accompanist for Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown and Joe Pass. Aged 60, he is an American jazz legend. You can see him live this Friday in two consecutive concerts
Eilenkrig at Butman Club
Famous
Russian jazz trumpeter Vadim Eilenkrig will showcase his latest projects in the
intimate atmosphere of the Igor Butman Club on Taganka. His newly formed
Eilenkrig Orchestra will play pieces from the “Dances with Stars” television
show on the Rossiya1 channel and the show “The Wind of Changes” designed
specifically for the culture department in Tatarstan. If that isn’t enough, he
will also debut his own compositions — an event long-awaited by Russia’s jazz
community. Sat. Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m.
Faingersh at the Jam Club
Swiss trombone player Alias Faingersh plays something in between classical and modern jazz traditions. Every appearance on stage is something special as he plays his own and improvised compositions. For Russian jazz lovers who have never heard of him, think of the Arkady Shilkloper style — and then some. You can’t imagine a more spectacular trombone player on stage. Don't miss it on Sun. Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.
Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture
90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more