Moscow City Survival Guide

The Moscow Metro

Most visitors don’t venture beyond the Circle Line (Koltsevaya), which covers most of the city’s main attractions.

As a World Cup visitor, your Fan ID gives you the right to free transport up to 10 days after the last World Cup match.

Otherwise, the red “yediny” tickets are 55 rubles for a single ride. One-day, three-day and seven-day passes are also available.

If you’re planning to stay longer than the duration of the tournament, a cheaper option is the Troika Card, which can be topped up.

Tickets are sold at booths inside every station and are valid for metro, bus, trolleybus, tram and monorail. You can also pay with your bank card or phone by tapping against the yellow reader at turnstiles.

Taxis

There are several taxi apps available in Moscow — Yandex Taxi and Gett are the most popular. Be aware that drivers rarely speak English. Only accredited taxis will be allowed to park outside stadiums during matches. Accredited taxis will provide flat-rate services. It can be unsafe to hail a taxi in the street and we recommend that you stick to taxi apps if possible.

Useful Apps

Use Google Maps for route planning. The Yandex.Metro app provides a visual map of the metro and allows you to check the real-time status of bus, trolleybus and tram services.

Safety

As with any large city, visitors to Moscow should exercise caution. Pickpocketing is common in areas around train stations and major tourist attractions, so be vigilant. Russian police are usually friendly to tourists, but have the right to stop you to check your documents — so always carry your passport with you.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies are marked with a big green cross sign and can be found on almost every corner. The largest pharmacy chains are Rigla and 36.6. English-speaking staff can be found at the pharmacy of the Medsi international clinic at Gruzinsky Pereulok, near Belorusskaya metro station.

Medical Treatment

Moscow’s private hospitals are very high-quality, but are expensive. Public medical facilities are best avoided. The staff at the European Medical Center — a private medical clinic open around the clock for emergencies — can speak 10 languages. English-speaking tourists are also welcome at all three branches of the Medsi international clinics.

Grocery Shopping

You’ll find aisles filled with delicacies and take-out meals at the Azbuka Vkusa supermarket chain. For more consumer-friendly prices, head to Perekrestok. Products from local farmers are offered in abundance at markets such as the Danilovsky market near Tulskaya metro station.

Clothes Shopping

Shopping is a way of life in Moscow. Most shopping malls are located outside the city center, with the exception of Yevropeisky and Atrium. You’ll fi nd a wide variety of Western fast-fashion brands, such as H&M, Zara and Gap.

For a luxury shopping experience, GUM and Tretyakovsky Proyezd are the go-to destinations. Tsvetnoy Central Market is a magnet for the young fashionable crowd.

Repair Services

At Shoe Brush on Ulitsa Petrovka the staff speak English. The Imperial Tailoring Co. in Gostiny Dvor offers clothing alteration and repair services.

Smaller fix-it shops are everywhere in Moscow, but be prepared for an entertaining dialogue in Russian.

Emergency Numbers

If you require urgent assistance from medical services, police or the fire department, dial the free 112 emergency number. The number is accessible from both landlines and mobile phones, even if there is no SIM card or if your number has been blocked. Operators speak Russian and English.