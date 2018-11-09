Editor’s Resignation Signals Milestone #MeToo Moment in Russia

The incident marks the first time a Russian public figure has resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

In a landmark moment, Russia has seen the first resignation of a public figure over claims of sexual harassment. On Friday, the Meduza news website announced its chief editor Ivan Kolpakov had stepped down following reports that he had sexually harassed a co-worker’s wife at a staff party. “This is a milestone,” co-chair of the Russian Journalists Union Anton Karliner told The Moscow Times. “Of course this does not solve all of our problems, but the resignation is a good step.” Kolpakov, who served as Meduza’s chief editor since 2016, reportedly groped a colleague's wife at a party last month before telling her: "You’re the only one I can get away with harassing.” Earlier this week, Meduza’s board of directors reinstated Kolpakov after he voluntarily stepped aside for two weeks. The move drew accusations of hypocrisy in a #MeToo era that has largely been ignored or ridiculed in Russia, especially after Meduza’s CEO and media veteran Galina Timchenko jumped to Kolpakov’s defense. “Those who look at themselves in the mirror and claim they have not made any mistakes or done anything nasty in their life are either liars or bastards,” she wrote on Facebook in support of Kolpakov.

Founded by a group of Russian journalists in Latvia in 2014, Meduza has fashioned itself as Russia’s pre-eminent liberal outlet. It took an active stance in covering Russia's fledgling #MeToo movement when earlier this year four journalists accused State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky of sexual harassment. As the movement was reaching its peak in the United States last fall, Meduza ran an explainer to clarify what constitutes sexual harassment for a society in the early stages of considering its implications. The outlet also published a how-to-manual on how to deal with harassment by a superior in the workplace. “Ironically, Meduza had been one of the few outlets to try to bring attention to the #MeToo movement,” said Karliner. On Oct. 20, one of its most senior figures himself reportedly sexually harassed a colleague’s wife. The colleague, according to a Nov. 6 post on Meduza’s Facebook page outlining what occurred, reportedly confronted Kolpakov at the office the next day. Kolpakov apologized to the employee and to his wife in writing — she wouldn’t meet with him in person. But the day after Kolpakov returned to work this week, the colleague, who could not be reached for comment for this article, had resigned. Things got worse from there. A video surfaced, allegedly depicting Kolpakov during his time as editor of an outlet called Salt, lifting women’s skirts in an advertisement for the outlet. Meanwhile, satirical memes circulating social media rebranded Meduza as “MeTooZa.” With the outlet facing mounting public indignation, Meduza reported on Friday that Kolpakov was quitting.

