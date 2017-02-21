Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga regions. As the supplier of premium Black Angus marbled beef to restaurants such as Voronezh, T-Bone and Cafe Pushkin, PrimeBeef is a vital part of the “meat” revolution on the Moscow dining scene. This family-owned enterprise got its big break when the ruble fell and high quality imported beef suddenly became much less accessible.

PrimeBeef Bar is not the owners’ first foray into the restaurant business. In 2016, PrimeBeef opened a kiosk called “Myasnoi Kult” (Meat Cult) at the the central market in the owners’ hometown of Voronezh. It proved quite a hit, with locals standing in line all summer to try the burgers.

Flushed with success, PrimeBeef has now moved on to Moscow. Managed by one of the company’s co-owners, Andrei Nitsenko, PrimeBeef Bar is rather large by Danilovsky Market standards. Apart from a couple of tables on the ground floor, it has separate seating upstairs, providing a great view of the renovated market.

If all you want is a cut of meat to take home and cook, there are about a dozen different cuts to choose from: Strip-loin steak is 2,700 rubles per kilo, while rib-eye steak is 3,300. Ground beef is also available for those with an eye on bringing the recent burger craze into their kitchen.

If you’ve come to have a meal, start with a hearty oxtail soup (200 rubles) or a DIY-style beef tartare, where you can mix the ground beef, onions, garlic, pepper and egg yolk in just the proportion you want it (470 rubles).

There are two types of burgers on offer — a classic cheeseburger (290 rubles) or a burger with truffle oil (330 rubles), both of which can be accompanied by a side order of french fries or coleslaw (150 rubles). The Danilovsky steak is good value at just 550 rubles and comes with a side of home-made fries or grilled vegetables.

Wash it all down with one of PrimeBeef Bar’s signature lemonades — lychee with coconut, passion fruit with falernum or yuzu with mandarin (200 rubles) — or just a cup of tea.

