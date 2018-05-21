May Faves: Top Five Moscow Restaurants
Voskhod
Café Pushkin
One of the best in the city
Pushkin has been on the top of every Moscow restaurant list since its opening in 1999 and is a compulsory stop for well-off tourists. The interior, the waiters and the dishes try to recreate an atmosphere of a 19th-century restaurant. Try the original “Olivier” salad (995 rubles) or Beef Stroganoff with potatoes “a la Pushkin” (1570 rubles).
26A Tverskoy Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya. +7 (495) 739 0033. cafe-pushkin.ru
Pushkin
Volna
All about fish
Volna (“wave”) is a seafood restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin. Fish and seafood come from all over the country - from the Black Sea to the Far East. Try pike burger (550 rubles) or Odessa's favorite fish – pan fried barabulka (680 rubles) or go all out for a seafood platter (5950 rubles).
26 Tverskoy Bulvar, Bldg. 2. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 025 0015. rest-volna.ru
Volna
Vladivostok 3000
Far Eastern cuisine in Moscow
Vladivostok 3000 restaurant is part of the Mumy Troll Bar – a live music venue opened by the frontman of its namesake band, Ilya Lagutenko. Listen to some of Russia's best indie bands while trying out Far East seafood specialties, like Kamchatka crab, Magadan shrimp or Pacific whelk (from 550 rubles). Don't miss the signature garnish – braised fiddlehead fern.
7 Tverskaya Ukitsa. Metro Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 510 5848. mumiytrollbar.com
Vladivostok 3000
Voskhod
Food from the U.S.S.R. in a spaceship
Voskhod is a new restaurant by one of Moscow's most prominent restaurateurs Alexander Rappoport, located in a newly built Zaryadye Park. Voskhod focuses on dishes from all fifteen former Soviet Union republics and its interior looks like a Soviet-made spaceship with great views of the Moscow river. Try Azeri home-made pasta (620 rubles) or trout from Lake Sevan in Armenia (980 rubles), while listening to a live band playing retro music.
6 Ulitsa Varvarka. Metro Kitay-Gorod, Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 531 0430. voshodrest.ru
Voskhod
Mama Gochi
Georgian restaurant that makes its own cheese
Mama Gochi is a newly opened Georgian place next to the Bolshoi Theater, right in the heart of the city. Its specialty is cheese, which is made in house. To try out the best cheese products, order one of the tasting plates (from 340 rubles) with a glass of home-made wine (180 rubles). Staple Georgian fare is good, too, like the excellent khinkali dumplings (from 310 rubles) or kharcho soup (340 rubles).
5/6 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka, Bldg. 1. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya. +7 (925) 082 8188.facebook.com/pinsamaestrello