City By Andrei Muchnik

May Faves: Top Five Moscow Restaurants

Voskhod

Café Pushkin One of the best in the city Pushkin has been on the top of every Moscow restaurant list since its opening in 1999 and is a compulsory stop for well-off tourists. The interior, the waiters and the dishes try to recreate an atmosphere of a 19th-century restaurant. Try the original “Olivier” salad (995 rubles) or Beef Stroganoff with potatoes “a la Pushkin” (1570 rubles). 26A Tverskoy Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya. +7 (495) 739 0033. cafe-pushkin.ru



Pushkin

Volna All about fish Volna (“wave”) is a seafood restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin. Fish and seafood come from all over the country - from the Black Sea to the Far East. Try pike burger (550 rubles) or Odessa's favorite fish – pan fried barabulka (680 rubles) or go all out for a seafood platter (5950 rubles). 26 Tverskoy Bulvar, Bldg. 2. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 025 0015. rest-volna.ru



Volna

Vladivostok 3000 Far Eastern cuisine in Moscow Vladivostok 3000 restaurant is part of the Mumy Troll Bar – a live music venue opened by the frontman of its namesake band, Ilya Lagutenko. Listen to some of Russia's best indie bands while trying out Far East seafood specialties, like Kamchatka crab, Magadan shrimp or Pacific whelk (from 550 rubles). Don't miss the signature garnish – braised fiddlehead fern. 7 Tverskaya Ukitsa. Metro Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 510 5848. mumiytrollbar.com

Vladivostok 3000

Voskhod Food from the U.S.S.R. in a spaceship Voskhod is a new restaurant by one of Moscow's most prominent restaurateurs Alexander Rappoport, located in a newly built Zaryadye Park. Voskhod focuses on dishes from all fifteen former Soviet Union republics and its interior looks like a Soviet-made spaceship with great views of the Moscow river. Try Azeri home-made pasta (620 rubles) or trout from Lake Sevan in Armenia (980 rubles), while listening to a live band playing retro music. 6 Ulitsa Varvarka. Metro Kitay-Gorod, Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 531 0430. voshodrest.ru



Voskhod