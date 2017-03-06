Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod
2 hours ago Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate
4 hours ago Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie
Moscow
8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World
Moscow
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod
2 hours ago Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate
4 hours ago Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

Latest addition to Maison Dellos empire reinvents the Russian restaurant genre

March 6, 2017 — 20:15
— Update: 20:14
By Alastair Gill
March 6, 2017 — 20:15
— Update: 20:14
By Alastair Gill
a.gill@imedia.ru
Most Read
Russia
Burying the Bombshell
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Russia
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Matryoshka’s restrained aesthetic and contemporary approach take the Russian restaurant into bold new territory. MATRYOSHKA

It’s always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations turned on their head — or at least it is when you head to a new Russian restaurant expecting bear-and-balalaika stereotypes and find the bar has been raised and the rules rewritten.

For foreigners who’ve spent any real time in the country, the notion of the “Russian restaurant” comes with a list of clichés longer than the Volga. So it was natural to assume that the new doll on the block, Matryoshka, would justify the trepidation that years of false log-cabin interiors, peasant-style tablecloths and stuffed animals program you to associate with dining out “à la Russe.”

Occupying two floors in the Congress Park complex on the embankment next to the Hotel Ukraina at Kievskaya, Matryoshka is the newest member of Cafe Pushkin creator Andrei Dellos’ eponymous stable of upmarket restaurants, along with the likes of Fahrenheit, Kazbek and Bochka.

Maison Dellos has clearly set out to create a restaurant aimed at contemporary Moscow urbanites rather than tourists — Russian cuisine reinterpreted for sophisticated, post-hipster tastes. This is served in a setting which, if not entirely original, takes the genre out of the peasant cottage and the 19th-century drawing room and into an aesthetic that’s part English country hotel, part 1940s Soviet apartment and part Brooklyn deli — those beveled white tiles have life in them yet.

The upper floor fuses modern elements — an open kitchen and overhead industrial ventilators — with high-backed floral armchairs, wooden paneling and potted palms. Downstairs, antique lampshades hover over tables alongside racks of pickled tomatoes and leather sofas.

Matryoshka avoids the temptation to lump Ukrainian recipes together with Russian ones, concentrating on standards like blini, pirozhki, fish, meat and poultry dishes — though curiously there’s no place for delicacies such as venison or bear.

The menu aims at reinterpreting traditional (i.e. pre-Soviet) Russian cuisine, but don’t take the presence of modern favorite Olivier salad (950 rubles, $16.50) as a deception, because here it has been returned to its original bourgeois glory — think quail and caviar instead of blancmange-like “sausage” and mayonnaise.

A highlight of the starter menu is selyanka with roast duck (650 rubles), a balanced medley of aromatic sauerkraut, turnip, juicy slices of plum and caraway seed — a nod toward the historic influence of Baltic German cuisine on Russian food.

The mains offer a chance to try more complex Russian dishes such as stuffed pike (690 rubles), served up just as it should be: melt-in-the mouth fish blended with herbs and vegetables then reshaped into discs and wrapped in skin. It comes with mashed pumpkin and horseradish.

From the traditional meat dishes, Moscow-style beef with mash and rye malt sauce (740 rubles) is a slow-cooked, punchy goulash — real Russian soul food.

Matryoshka offers a comprehensive wine list, with prices for a glass starting at around 450 rubles.

Now the caveat — there are a few crumples to iron out before Matryoshka finds its feet. This concerns the service, which falls very much into the tiresome category of bother-the-customer-to-death-until-they’re-ready-to-order, with a rotating cast of wait staff adjusting your chair, pushing menus at you then asking for your drinks order immediately before hovering awkwardly in the background while you pore over the menu. At times there were two or three staff around the table simultaneously — no joke.

The restaurant opened its doors on Feb. 11 but is currently in test mode so possibly this might simply be the result of over-eagerness rather than genuine incompetence. Hopefully some of these minor grumbles will be ironed out by the time customers start passing through the doors in larger numbers.

Ultimately, the one aspect of Matryoshka that sticks out is its name, which in light of the bold steps taken in terms of the menu and interior design seems somewhat kitschy and incongruous. And after all, the thing about a nesting doll is that there are no surprises in store.

Restaurant

Matryoshka

+7 (495) 025 2565
2/1 Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Bldg 6
Kievskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Moscow
A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia Brace for a Final Blow

1 hour ago

After more than a decade of legal wrangling, controversial anti-terrorism laws are set to deliver the final blow to Russia’s embattled Jehovah’s Witnesses.

1 hour ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 hours ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

4 hours ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

8 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

9 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

10 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

1 hour ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 hours ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

4 hours ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

1 hour ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 hours ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

4 hours ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

40 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among ...

40 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among ...

40 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among ...

Theater

The Final Tryst in Venice

Mon. Mar. 06 Mon. Mar. 06

Dmitry Krymov’s staging on the themes of Hemingway’s novel “Across the River and Into the Trees” stars Alexander Fillipenko as Colonel Richard Cantwell. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 hours ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

4 hours ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

9 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
9 hours ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

5 hours ago
These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

8 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

9 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

10 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

7 hours ago

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

7 hours ago

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

7 hours ago

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

7 hours ago

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

7 hours ago

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

7 hours ago

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

10 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

see more

10 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with ...

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the ...

10 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, ...

3 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

3 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

3 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

Mon. Mar. 06

More events
The Muller Machine Theater
Dead Souls Theater
Metamorphoses Theater
The Queen of Spades Opera
Tartuffe Theater
Karenin Theater

3 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

3 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

3 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

8 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

9 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

10 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago
Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

3 days ago
Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of ...

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago
Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Concert

Organ Festival. Nicole Simental

Mon. Mar. 06 Mon. Mar. 06

Mendelssohn, Muffat, Bach, Virne, Rossi, Calvin Hampton, and Liszt. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. ...

Most Read

Burying the Bombshell

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+