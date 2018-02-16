News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
Feb. 16 2018 - 11:02

Maslenitsa in Nikola-Lenivets

Flaming Gothic

Nikola-Lenivets Press Service

If you haven’t made plans for the weekend, consider a trip to the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park where their traditional Maslenitsa bonfire will be lit on Saturday.

The central event will be burning of a 30-meter wooden structure built by the art park's founder, Nikolai Polissky. It will resemble both Gothic cathedrals and the bonfires of the Inquisition.  There will also be architecture master classes, a fair with traditional Russian games and contests, a pancake quest, ice skating and music from a DJ — and plenty of blini and other delicious food. Come and let loose!

Events and activities begin at noon, and the bonfire will be lit at 5 p.m.

For details, travel information and tickets, see the site here.

Latest news

Russian State Media Self-Censor Casualty Reports in Syria
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian State Media Self-Censor Casualty Reports in Syria
Russian Soldiers to Lose Smartphone Privileges Over Leaks
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Soldiers to Lose Smartphone Privileges Over Leaks
Russian Professor Fired For Salary Complaints Reinstated After Public Outcry
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Professor Fired For Salary Complaints Reinstated After Public Outcry

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox