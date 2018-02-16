Maslenitsa in Nikola-Lenivets

If you haven’t made plans for the weekend, consider a trip to the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park where their traditional Maslenitsa bonfire will be lit on Saturday.



The central event will be burning of a 30-meter wooden structure built by the art park's founder, Nikolai Polissky. It will resemble both Gothic cathedrals and the bonfires of the Inquisition. There will also be architecture master classes, a fair with traditional Russian games and contests, a pancake quest, ice skating and music from a DJ — and plenty of blini and other delicious food. Come and let loose!

Events and activities begin at noon, and the bonfire will be lit at 5 p.m.

For details, travel information and tickets, see the site here.