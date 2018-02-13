City By Alexander Feinberg

Maslenitsa in Moscow

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Do you still need convincing that Russian blini are the world’s foremost form of pancake? You will have ample opportunity to sample some fantastic flapjacks during a holiday that honors these sweet and savory snacks. Moscow, not a city to let holidays pass uncelebrated, is not going to let this Maslenitsa go by without ensuring you’ve had at least a few dozen.



Maslenitsa is the last week before the strict Orthodox Lent begins, when everyone goes a bit crazy for the cream, milk, eggs, cheese and butter they won’t see for 40 days. As part of “Moscow Seasons,” the city is organizing spaces all over the city where you can celebrate. Here is a list of where you’ll want to be this Maslenitsa.



Costume parades on Novy Arbat

Masquerade on Moscow’s grand canal

Maslenitsa is, like its cousins Carnival and Mardi Gras, a holiday about being outside and going a little bit wild, and it would not be complete without a costume parade. On Novy Arbat, for ten straight days, you’ll get to see people reveling not just in traditional Russian costumes, but also in Venetian, Hungarian, Dutch, and German garb.



13 Ulitsa Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya. Feb. 13-18, 6-7 p.m.



Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency



The Tsar’s Maslenitsa

Take part in folk traditions



Enjoy Maslenitsa like your babushka’s babushka with traditional dancing and folk music. Step up to try your hand peasant games. Chow down on blini. Part immersive show and part just plain fun, Manege Square is the place to be for a full Maslenitsa experience.



Manege Square. Metro Okhotny Ryad. Feb. 13-18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.



Blini from a Blacksmith

Forge your own souvenir blin



Maslenitsa can make a blini fan out of even the most haughty gourmand, and at the end of this week, you’ll want to have something permanent to remind you of your everlasting love for these flat treats. So put on safety goggles and an apron, and forge your own customized blin with a real blacksmith. And, yes, you can keep it.



Manege Square, Ploshchad Revolyutsii, Tverskoy Bulvar (between Yesenin and Timiryazev monuments), 41 Profsoyuznaya ulitsa

Feb. 13-18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.



Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency