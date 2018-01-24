Marvel Avengers Test Wannabe Warriors

As just about everyone in the world knows, the Avengers are a team of superheroes — created by Marvel comics — who came together to stop the vicious army of Loki from subjugating the earth and enslaving humanity.

At the Aviapark mall, small wannabe Avengers — both boys and girls — can take an interactive tour of Marvel heroes and hone their skills to join the team.

Marvel Training Program

The tour is set up as a training program so that little warriors can become qualified members of the Avengers team.

After electronic instructions by the agentMaria Hill — the Commander of the superheroes— visitors are ready to starttheir journey into the secret base. They first enter a room where potential Avengers learn about Captain America, the first superhero who joined the U.S. army to fight the Nazis.

As visitors move along a narrow corridor, they can see the rest of the Avengers: Hulk, Thor, the BlackWidow — a former KGB agent from Volgograd, who was asked to join the team thanks to her extraordinary skills — Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Falcon, Vision, and their enemies, Loki, Chitauri and the Dark Elves.

Visitors also get to see an extensive range of uniforms and weapons. Volodya and Vanya, both 13, spent their time arguing with the guide over which armor is best.

Oleg, aged 3, was one of the youngest visitors. He could barely talk and didn’t even listen to the guide. But he was full of enthusiasm: “I’m here to see Hulk! Grrrrrr!”

Testing Little Skills

The interactive part of the exhibition consists of mini-tasks to test the knowledge and physical skills of the visitors. The little guests were very enthusiastic about the rowing challenge, which calculated their strength.