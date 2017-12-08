This Sunday Dushevny Bazar (“market with a heart”) is holding its annual holiday extravaganza: a huge marketplace where you can take care of all your holiday shopping in one day and in one place. Best of all —all the goods on sale are sold to support Russian charities. The more you buy, the better you feel.

Over 60 of Russia’s most worthy non-commercial organizations will have booths selling just about everything you can imagine, with an emphasis on toys, tree ornaments, homemade gifts, stuffed animals, ceramics, cards, clothes, sweets and confections. There will be plenty of games, master classes, performances and other activities for kids, so bring them along and let them play while you do your shopping.

This year the market is being held at Gostiny Dvor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, see the organization’s site.