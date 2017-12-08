News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
14 hours ago Russia Denies It Is the Source of Radioactive Cloud Over Europe
16 hours ago Bellingcat Links Russian General to Downing of Flight MH17
16 hours ago Russian Businessmen Who Accepted State Support Risk U.S. Sanctions
City
Moscow Gets a New Museum
City
It's That Time of Year! Red Square's Christmas Market
City
Light Up Winter With Flamenco
City
Old Friends and New Beginnings at Moscow's 12 Wine Bar
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Market With a Heart

Moscow's biggest charity holiday bazaar

Dec 8, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:25
Dec 8, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:25
Most Read
Opinion
Measuring Up the Old Russian Way
News
How to Repair Soviet Locomotives
Business
Russian Railways Passenger Lines to Bypass Ukraine
City
Moscow Gets a New Museum
All your holiday shopping in the city center. Courtesy of Dushevny Bazar

This Sunday Dushevny Bazar (“market with a heart”) is holding its annual holiday extravaganza: a huge marketplace where you can take care of all your holiday shopping in one day and in one place. Best of all —all the goods on sale are sold to support Russian charities. The more you buy, the better you feel.

Over 60 of Russia’s most worthy non-commercial organizations will have booths selling just about everything you can imagine, with an emphasis on toys, tree ornaments, homemade gifts, stuffed animals, ceramics, cards, clothes, sweets and confections. There will be plenty of games, master classes, performances and other activities for kids, so bring them along and let them play while you do your shopping.

This year the market is being held at Gostiny Dvor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, see the organization’s site.

Other

Gostiny Dvor

4 Ulitsa Ilyinka
Kitai-Gorod
All week: 10:00-22:00

Read more


Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+