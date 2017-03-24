French Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Meets Putin on Russia Trip

France's far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, just one month before the first round of France's presidential elections.

Until Russian state television announced the meeting, it was unclear whether Le Pen would meet the Russian president during the right-wing candidate's visit to Moscow.



“Russia does not want to influence the French election but reserves the right to meet with any French politician it wants,” Putin told Le Pen, in reference to allegations that Russia is attempting to influence the election's outcome.

France's Front National leader first held talks with Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and the Russian parliament's International Relations Committee on Friday.



Both the Russian and French sides said the visit was the result of a “personal invitation” from Leonid Slutsky, the committee's chairman who is a member of Russia's nationalist Liberal Democratic Party.

“We do not believe in the EU's diplomacy of threats, sanctions, and blackmail against Russia," Le Pen told the Duma committee. "Sanctions are stupid.”

“The Russian role in saving the world from Islamic fundamentalism needs to be praised,” she added.

Slutsky and other Russian parliamentarians greeted her with open arms in the Duma.

