Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

Been to Britain lately? If you managed to take in the city of Manchester, perhaps you were startled to find that the skyline is now “nothing but mosques.” That, at any rate, is how one of Russia's flagship television news shows described Manchester on Sunday.

According to Irada Zeynalova, host of “Weekly Roundup” on the NTV network, “Coming into Manchester, you see so many minarets that, from afar, the whole place looks like it's nothing but mosques.”

She made this remark while introducing a report on British mosques working with the government in a bid to counter extremism.

On social media, Manchester locals have ridiculed Zeynalova's description, calling it “hilarious.”