Londongrad Losing Luster as Moscow Luxury Real Estate Fires Up

Moscow real estate executives Boris Azarenko and Denis Kitaev should write the U.K. Home Office a thank-you note.

Their company, luxury apartment developer Vesper, is seeing a pickup in demand from wealthy Russians, as Britain’s anti-money laundering measures block many from London, once their favorite city.

In one way, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also a winner from the U.K.’s efforts as well as international sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, and Russian meddling in U.S. elections in 2016. Putin has called for years for his country’s rich citizens to bring their assets back to Russia. In the past two decades, Russians have been major buyers of property in Paris, London, New York and other international cities.

Now there are signs that sanctions and tightened anti-money laundering measures are having some effect. Last year, there were more than 1,000 luxury property sales in Moscow, up from 790 in 2017, totaling more than 77 billion rubles ($1.17 billion), according to broker Knight Frank. Luxury property markets in Moscow have held up well even as the economy has been in the doldrums since sanctions and demand for real estate in other global cities has cooled.

“If previously we had some kind of dogma that a wealthy person needs a house in London or New York, now it’s not a rare proposal from our clients to take their property in Chelsea as partial payment for a new apartment in Moscow," said Azarenko, 41, the general director of Vesper, the biggest developer of luxury property in Moscow.