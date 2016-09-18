Russia
Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's 'Secret Dacha,' But Records Show Otherwise
Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians across the country are heading to the polls to elect their representatives for the nation's parliament: the State Duma.
A woman fills her ballot while being visited by a mobile election committee, who visit those people that are not able to walk to polling stations, in the village of Zebrevitsa, outside Smolensk, Russia, Sept. 18, 2016. Sergei Grits / AP
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

2 hours ago

Russians head to the polls on Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Fourteen political parties will compete in a mixed system: half of all seats will ...

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

'Ew, That's Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
I love lists of "untranslatable" words. Just once I'd like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, when questioned by the client, simply shrug and say, "Hey, those words were untranslatable."

Print edition — 3 days ago

September 15

Cats, Chefs and Pokemon: Russian Candidates Get Creative
1 day ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of John Coltrane will bring sultry sounds to the atrium.

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
