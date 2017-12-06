News
Light Up Winter With Flamenco

Dec 6, 2017 — 14:00
Dec 6, 2017 — 14:00
A scene from Catedral, part of the Flamenco festival in Moscow. Oscar Romera

For 16 years the Viva Espana! Flamenco festival has brought this vibrant form of dance to Moscow in December, like a ray of sunshine and energy during the cold countdown to the longest night of the year. The weeklong festival includes master classes, competitions, exhibitions and celebrations — and performances for lovers of Spanish dance.

This year there are two performances: “Catedral,” the winning performance at the Flamenco Biennale in 2016, on Thursday at 8 p.m., and “Roble,” winner of best choreography by Guadalupe Torres, on Friday at 7 p.m. Both are at the Estrada Theater.

For more information about the festival in Russian, see the site . For tickets (also in Russian), see  the online ticket sellers Ticketland or  Kassir. They are also available at the Estrada Theater ticket booths.

