Light Up Winter With Flamenco

For 16 years the Viva Espana! Flamenco festival has brought this vibrant form of dance to Moscow in December, like a ray of sunshine and energy during the cold countdown to the longest night of the year. The weeklong festival includes master classes, competitions, exhibitions and celebrations — and performances for lovers of Spanish dance.

This year there are two performances: “Catedral,” the winning performance at the Flamenco Biennale in 2016, on Thursday at 8 p.m., and “Roble,” winner of best choreography by Guadalupe Torres, on Friday at 7 p.m. Both are at the Estrada Theater.

For more information about the festival in Russian, see the site . For tickets (also in Russian), see the online ticket sellers Ticketland or Kassir. They are also available at the Estrada Theater ticket booths.