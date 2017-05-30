Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
1 hour ago Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
3 hours ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Russia
Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting
Russia
The Noble Survivors
Russia
Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
1 hour ago Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
3 hours ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

May 30, 2017 — 00:17
— Update: 15:21
By Alastair Gill
May 30, 2017 — 00:17
— Update: 15:21
By Alastair Gill
a.gill@imedia.ru
Most Read
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Moscow
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism
Director Andrei Zvyagintsev and cast members Maryana Spivak and Alexei Rozin pose at the photo call for 'Loveless' at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS

Acclaimed Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose bleak depiction of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame in 2014, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless.”

The film, which focuses on an estranged Russian couple who are in the throes of a harrowing divorce when their 12-year-old son disappears, was selected for the award by the international jury, headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

"The main focus for us was the issue of how one person can live with another. The principal characters are on a battlefield: 12-13 years of conjugal life are behind them, and suddenly they find themselves with nothing,” Zvyagintsev told journalists after the announcement of the jury’s decision.

While the director was keen to stress that “Loveless" is about personal relationships rather than politics, he admitted that it had been difficult to completely escape current realities while working on the film, which has led many to draw parallels between the subject of “Loveless” and the situation in Ukraine.

"This metaphor is really just a background. This is a story about people, about the absence of empathy, about constant egoism, self-indulgence, and I didn’t want to turn it into a political statement. Although this background is absolutely clear, and we couldn't not make use of it," he said.

However, many critics have identified a clear link between the intimate drama at the heart of the movie and the socio-political context in which the action takes place.

Writing in the New York Times, Manohla Dargis described "Loveless" as “a vision of breathtaking, casual cruelty that inexorably shifts from the personal into an indictment of a soul-sick country.”

Zvyagintsev emphasized that the award was a "recognition of the merit of the whole group" that had worked on the picture. "A prize from a festival of the level of Cannes is an unbelievable springboard for the film,” he said.

Zvyagintsev has previously won awards at Cannes for his film “Elena,” which won the main prize in the “Special View” category in 2011, and for “Leviathan,” which was named Best Screenplay in 2014.

Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory
Moscow
‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet
Moscow
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

3 hours ago

Moldova has expelled five Russian diplomats amid tensions between the government and the president in Chisinau.

1 hour ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 hour ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

5 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

20 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

21 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

21 hours ago

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

1 hour ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 hour ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

5 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

1 hour ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 hour ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

5 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer ...

Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Tue. May. 30 Wed. Jul. 19
Fomenko Workshop Theater
06:00 p.m.

Ivan Popovski stages Shakespeare’s comedy of love and magic in a wood near Athens. English and French subtitles available. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 hour ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

5 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

1 day ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

1 day ago

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the world’s best bars, and Vladimir Basov, supplier of organic wines.

1 day ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

1 day ago

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the world’s best bars, and Vladimir Basov, supplier of organic wines.

1 day ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

1 day ago

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the world’s best bars, and Vladimir Basov, supplier of organic wines.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

22 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

21 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

21 hours ago

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

1 day ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
4 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
4 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

23 hours ago

Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

1 day ago

Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting

1 day ago

Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats

3 days ago

Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

3 days ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

3 days ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

Tue. May. 30

More events
Damien Hirst. Solo show Exhibition
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen Concert
Benois de la Danse Stars and New Winners Dance
Tararabumbiya Theater
Beat Film: American Anarchist Cinema
Beat Film: Give Me Future: Major Lazer in Cuba Cinema

23 hours ago

Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

1 day ago

Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting

1 day ago

Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats

3 days ago

Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

3 days ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

3 days ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

20 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

21 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

21 hours ago

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

1 day ago
A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

The Noble Survivors

3 days ago
Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as ...

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

1 day ago
A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Opera

The Passenger

Mon. Sep. 11 Mon. Sep. 11
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s 1968 opera about Auschwitz based on a play by concentration camp survivor Zofia Posmysz. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Noble Survivors

Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia’s last tsar, abdicated ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

Most Read

Summer Music in Moscow

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+