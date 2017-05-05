Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
11 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Moscow
Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Moscow
Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
11 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Leveldva: Brave New World

Food, drink and nostalgia are on the menu for grown-up Moscow scenesters

May 5, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 18:21
By Andrei Muchnik
May 5, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 18:21
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
Glazed pork ribs with zucchini Leveldva

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night. Run by the same people as its neighbor, Uilliam Lamberty and Ilya Tutenkov, Leveldva (Russian for “level two”) was closed for renovations for a while. But this April, after several trial runs and false alarms, it finally opened. 

According to management, the improved Leveldva was conceived as a nostalgic refuge for 30-somethings who spent their youth at the legendary club Solyanka (now defunct), but who have grown up and started earning enough to chill out in more expensive and mature surroundings. 

The interior decor is very well thought-out, with the straw lamps and vintage furniture perfectly matching the old wallpaper peeling off the walls. A glance upward reveals a mismatched ceiling, with patches of cheap linoleum next to tin plates and white plaster. A slideshow of some of the 20th century’s greatest paintings by the likes of Basquiat, Miro and Kahlo are projected onto the wall in the back. 

The person behind the new menu is Ilya Vasilyev, whose impressive resume spans from rooftop restaurant Karlson to 15 Kitchen+Bar, a favorite expat hangout. The menu is a mix of pan-Asian and auteur cuisine, with a slight Indian twist. 

For an appetizer, try the wok-fried aubergine with yogurt mousse: The former is quite spicy, while the latter cools your tongue (520 rubles/$9). Another interesting option is agnolotti, a type of traditional Italian square-shaped pasta—but here it is filled with Indian paneer cheese and served in butter masala sauce (550 rubles). The popular Singaporean soup laksa comes with green tea noodles and forest mushrooms (350 rubles). 

You can’t go wrong with the mains—whether it’s tuna tataki, a traditional Japanese dish prepared by briefly searing the fish, served with wok-fried vegetables in citrus-based ponzu sauce (980 rubles), mutton with biryani rice and baked pumpkin (650 rubles) or glazed pork ribs with zucchini cooked Korean kimchi-style as a side (690 rubles). 

The cocktail menu is very inventive and at 550 rubles for most drinks, it’s rather inexpensive by Moscow standards. Try La Premiere, a cross between an Old Fashioned and a Negroni, or British Expedition, a gin-based drink with ingredients like tamarind, a curry syrup and rhubarb bitter. Matcha Spritz is a twist on that popular light cocktail, with limoncello and tea liquor. 

The desserts here are just as intriguing: waffles with green Nutella (350 rubles), mango mousse with cardamon cookies (330 rubles) or salty dessert based on miso paste (320 rubles). 

A whole coterie of waiters is at your service, which sometimes gets confusing as you never deal with the same person twice, but everyone is very friendly and helpful, ready to explain each dish in detail. 

Although not exactly an expat bar, you can hear plenty of chatter in foreign languages at cosmopolitan Leveldva, which could just as easily be in London or even Hong Kong. 

After 11 p.m. on weekends, the chairs and tables in the back are removed to free some space for dancing, which goes on into the early hours. The owners say they also intend to organize lectures and film showings.

Restaurant

Leveldva

+7 (495) 629 0137
12 Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya
Arbatskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Upon Request: Russia’s Forgotten Avant-Garde
Moscow
From Dust Till Dawn: Moscow Renovation Plan to Tear Up City Center
Moscow
Odoyevsky: Taking a Risk With Russian Cuisine
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Keeping the Faith

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

7 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

12 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Theater

Jumb… Lee… Ya

Children’s performance in English with a real automobile and live music, including reggae.

Sat. May. 06 Sun. Jun. 11
Stanislavsky Electrotheater
11:00 a.m.; 03:00 p.m.

This performance by a group of actors and musicians of the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre pays homage to the British poet Edward Lear, who founded the notion of nonsense poetry and deeply influenced Lewis Carroll, Daniil Kharms and the French surrealists. Read more

Read more

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

13 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
13 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

13 hours ago

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

13 hours ago

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

13 hours ago

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

5 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

12 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 6 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become a revolutionary force on the Russian arts scene.

see more

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become a revolutionary force on the Russian arts ...

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become a revolutionary force on the Russian arts scene.

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

12 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

2 days ago
The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Dance

The Cage, Etudes, Russian Seasons

Jerome Robbins’ The Cage and Harald Lander’s Etudes at Bolshoi

Sun. May. 28 Sun. May. 28
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
06:00 p.m.

Jerome Robbins uses Stravinksy’s Concerto in D for string orchestra for one of his early works, The Cage, which imagines a community of female creatures. Danish choreographer Harald Lander’s Etudes, set to piano studies by Carl Czerny, is considered an homage to classical ballet training. Also in program is Alexei Ratmansky’s Russian Seasons set to Leonid Desyatnikov’s piece for violin, soprano, string orchestra and seven dancers. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

News & Openings

What's new in Moscow's shops and eateries

Most Read

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+