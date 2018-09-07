City By Anna Timokhovitch

Let Them Eat Steak

The first Goodman steak house opened up in Moscow in 2004

Photo by Polina Shefter

As the Moscow Times Club diners gathered on the second floor of the Novinsky Passage shopping center on the Ring Road, we had a chance to look around Goodman Restaurant. It has a classic steak-house look and cigar lounge vibe with soft lighting, rich brown tones and dark wood. There are comfortable leather booths to sink into while you enjoy your filet mignon, and a bar embellished with bronze bull heads where you can down some beers with your colleagues after a hard day's work. All around are special chambers where all kinds of cuts of steak are aging.



Goodman was the first restaurant in Russia to use a dry-aging chamber to mature their meat. The process of dry aging is complex and expensive. As a result, the meat loses up to 60 percent of its weight, and its storage time becomes much shorter. Why do they do it? Because the beef acquires an unusually rich taste, for which it is world renowned. For the best flavor and the perfectly brown crust, steaks are prepared in a special charcoal Josper oven rather than on an open flame grill.



As we enjoyed our starter, a Duck à l'Orange salad, we were treated to a delightfully informative master class and fun quiz by Goodman's chef Svetlana Kochetkova. We learned that the best steak comes from a grain fed, Black Angus bull from Scotland, that the fattiest cut is the rib-eye, that the meat should be matured in a vacuum for 21 days. The steaks are cooked at 300 degrees. When the rib-eye and mash arrived we followed the chef's instructions and promptly cut it in half to stop it from cooking further. The quality of the meat and the taste were superb. Dessert soon followed with two scoops of Movenpick ice cream -- always a clear winner at any gastronomic event.

