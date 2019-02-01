Lessons Learned From Deripaska Sanctions Deal (Op-ed)

On Jan. 27, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration lifted sanctions on the core empire of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, including aluminum giant Rusal and its parent En+. The companies were the first notable entities to be de-listed since the latest U.S. sanctions batch entered into force.



The U.S. Treasury’s decision to de-list the oligarch's companies has proven highly controversial in Washington, a reflection of the politicization of all Russia-related policy matters in the Trump-Mueller era. However, the agreement between the U.S. Treasury and the firms’ main shareholder, Oleg Deripaska, to lift the sanctions deserves to be examined in its own right.

One must look at what the sanctioning of Oleg Deripaska’s companies in April aimed to achieve in the first place. The point of sanctions is to illicit policy change, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlined exactly which policies the move aimed to affect when announcing the effort.

“The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites,” Mnuchin said back in April, adding that the aim of the sanctions was to stop “oligarchs and elites profit from this corrupt system."



Put simply, the April 2018 sanctions had two goals: to pressure the Kremlin to curtail its malign activity and make oligarchs share the costs of said activity.

The April 2018 measures were the first to affect those beyond Putin’s innermost circle, as previously sanctions were focused on a small group of individuals who owned homes in the same St. Petersburg suburb as Putin and those who rose from the St. Petersburg mayor’s office with him.

Two other oligarchs listed last April — Viktor Vekselberg and Suleiman Kerimov — are, like Deripaska, not members of this coterie.

Kerimov’s main asset, Polyus Gold, was not affected. One of Russia’s largest miners, the company is London-listed like EN+ but the shares are formally held by his son. Thus, it avoided sanctions.

A possible major fallout for a number of firms in Switzerland controlled by Vekselberg was quickly avoided by reducing Vekselberg’s stake in Renova Holdings. Two existing partners simply increased their share. Vekselberg’s life in Switzerland was somewhat inconvenienced — he had to use his wife’s credit card — but the sanctions did not meaningfully affect his status.

As with Vekselberg’s Swiss firms, EN+, Deripaska’s Rusal and EuroSibEnergo were affected by the sanctions because of their majority ownership structure, not because they were themselves involved in the Magnitsky scandal, the annexation of Crimea, the war in eastern Ukraine, interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the attack on ex-Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal, or other malign activities that have proven to be the main triggers for U.S. sanctions on Russia.