Legal Loopholes Won’t Save Russian Citizens (Op-ed)

In today’s Russia, the authorities do not tolerate criticism. And they are prepared to use force against anyone who exposes their shortcomings.

The story of a gay couple whose marriage was recognized in Russia on the basis of a Danish marriage certificate — and then found themselves embroiled in an administrative storm — is a classic example of this rule. Any ambiguity between the government and its citizens is always resolved in the state’s favor.

On Jan. 4, Russian citizens Pavel Stotsko and Yevgeny Voitsekhovsky registered their marriage in Copenhagen, Denmark, where same-sex unions have been legal since 2012.

Almost three weeks later, on Jan. 26, the pair presented a notarized translation of that marriage certificate to a civil service center in Russia to get marriage stamps in their passports in accordance with family law.

Their request was legitimate: Russian law recognizes foreign marriages if they are deemed legal by the country where the marriage took place. Plus, the men were not already married, closely related, or mentally ill. The Russian clerk who approved the union was simply carrying out official duties.

Even Stotsko and Voitsekhovsky were surprised at how easily the process was.

Within 24 hours, however, the system was back to its former ways: police showed up at their apartment and the two were charged with “the deliberate damaging of personal documents.” They began receiving threats.

The clerk and her superior faced dismissal and the documentation center distanced itself from the stamps it had issued. A high-ranking police official personally called on the men at their apartment to demand that they return their “damaged” passports.