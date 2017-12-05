Russian Leaders and the Media: The Same Mistakes All Over Again (Op-ed)

First the state was afraid of flyers — and in the end, the state bled itself dry fighting against them and revolutionary newspapers.

Then the government fought against radio stations: The state feared them, jammed them, and scared people with them. In the end, people were curious about those “enemy voices” — after all, if they were being jammed, it meant they were saying something important.

The Soviet Union decided to fence themselves off from criticism by jamming, but it didn’t work. Foreign radio stations were called subversive for a reason. To a great extent, they subverted the strength of the U.S.S.R.

A long time ago, when the government was first talking about introducing personal computers in the Soviet Union, I wrote an article about EEP – “Electronic Enemies of the People.” I said that if the Soviet Union hadn’t learned how to make radio jamming work, they’d never figure out how to deal with computers. The state always needs lies. A computer would be more likely to burst into flames than to lie, which meant that it was incompatible with Soviet power.

In some sense, the reasons and consequently the methods of media censorship both then and now are quite similar: the state doesn’t want to let people find out true information. In exile I worked with Radio Liberty, where my goal was to tell Soviet people about their own lives.

Once I met a former military man from the Far East. In the West he had already read works by Alexander Solzhenitsyn and made a discovery: it turned out that that there were millions of prisoners. I said to him, “When you were serving in the Far East, how could you not notice that there were prison camps all around?” He thought about it and replied, “You know, you’re right!”