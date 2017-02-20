Ladies' Man

With one vest strap slipping off her shoulder and an otherworldly beauty, the young model fixing you with an unyielding stare from the gallery walls is easily recognizable as a 16-year-old Uma Thurman. The man behind the image, photographer Denis Piel, has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

“What I remember about that day is that I couldn’t stop shooting. There was just one marvelous picture after another,” he said in an interview with The Moscow Times.

With his sunshine-yellow shirt and warm Australian accent, Piel cuts something of a contrast to the glossy, high-end fashion photographs he’s best known for. Born in France and raised Down Under, Piel’s career led him to Europe and then New York, where he became one of the few photographers to secure an exclusive contract with publisher Condé Nast.

The current exhibition focuses on the peak of his career as a fashion photographer during the 1980s. Inspired by “Filmscapes,” a retrospective of Piel’s photography from that era — due to be published later this year — the show features some of Piel’s most iconic shoots with models and actresses such as Christy Turlington, Andie MacDowell and Goldie Hawn.

The idea for the show was born when Piel and the director of the Lumiere Center, Natalia Grigoreva, met at the fine art photography fair Paris Photo. Choosing to focus on the cinematic quality of Piel’s work, Yana Iskakova, the curator of the exhibition, studied hundreds of Piel’s photographs before making her final selection.

“A photo doesn’t presuppose any movement,” Iskakova told The Moscow Times. “It’s a captured moment. But sometimes you get the impression that there is some storytelling within that still image, as if you are viewing a film still. You begin to imagine the images that came before and after it — that is the feeling Denis’s photography evokes.”

A flair for the cinematic is a central feature of Piel’s style: Like a film director, he would brief the fashion team on the “story” and talk with the model about the role they were playing, offering more ideas as the shoot progressed.

“I’m looking for emotion and reality, not a posed picture. A girl can pose as long as she likes but I won’t click the shutter. It’s when she stops that suddenly there’s a picture,” he said. Piel’s habit of observing everything, even the in-between moments of a shoot, kept his models on their toes. Sometimes he would even end a shoot but still have his camera in his hand in case he saw something he liked.