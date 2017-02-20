Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
1 day ago Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
2 days ago VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring
Moscow
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
Moscow
Sounding It Out
Moscow
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Moscow
Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
1 day ago Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
2 days ago VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Ladies' Man

The intimate art of iconic fashion photographer Denis Piel

Feb 20, 2017 — 11:47
— Update: 12:01
By Ruth Moore
Feb 20, 2017 — 11:47
— Update: 12:01
By Ruth Moore
Most Read
Russia
Inside A Hacker’s Mind
Moscow
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
World
6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference
Moscow
Sounding It Out
Work for the likes of Vogue pushed Piel to global prominence. Denis Piel

With one vest strap slipping off her shoulder and an otherworldly beauty, the young model fixing you with an unyielding stare from the gallery walls is easily recognizable as a 16-year-old Uma Thurman. The man behind the image, photographer Denis Piel, has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography. 

“What I remember about that day is that I couldn’t stop shooting. There was just one marvelous picture after another,” he said in an interview with The Moscow Times. 

With his sunshine-yellow shirt and warm Australian accent, Piel cuts something of a contrast to the glossy, high-end fashion photographs he’s best known for. Born in France and raised Down Under, Piel’s career led him to Europe and then New York, where he became one of the few photographers to secure an exclusive contract with publisher Condé Nast. 

The current exhibition focuses on the peak of his career as a fashion photographer during the 1980s. Inspired by “Filmscapes,” a retrospective of Piel’s photography from that era — due to be published later this year — the show features some of Piel’s most iconic shoots with models and actresses such as Christy Turlington, Andie MacDowell and Goldie Hawn. 

The idea for the show was born when Piel and the director of the Lumiere Center, Natalia Grigoreva, met at the fine art photography fair Paris Photo. Choosing to focus on the cinematic quality of Piel’s work, Yana Iskakova, the curator of the exhibition, studied hundreds of Piel’s photographs before making her final selection. 

“A photo doesn’t presuppose any movement,” Iskakova told The Moscow Times. “It’s a captured moment. But sometimes you get the impression that there is some storytelling within that still image, as if you are viewing a film still. You begin to imagine the images that came before and after it — that is the feeling Denis’s photography evokes.” 

A flair for the cinematic is a central feature of Piel’s style: Like a film director, he would brief the fashion team on the “story” and talk with the model about the role they were playing, offering more ideas as the shoot progressed. 

“I’m looking for emotion and reality, not a posed picture. A girl can pose as long as she likes but I won’t click the shutter. It’s when she stops that suddenly there’s a picture,” he said. Piel’s habit of observing everything, even the in-between moments of a shoot, kept his models on their toes. Sometimes he would even end a shoot but still have his camera in his hand in case he saw something he liked. 

Uma Thurman. New York, 1986. Vogue Italia
Uma Thurman. New York, 1986. Vogue Italia Denis Piel

“He would ask models to do things like remember an event from when they were five years old,” said Iskakova. “The girl wouldn’t have to reply but something behind her eyes would perceptibly change and he’d know it was time to take the shot.” 

It was Piel’s ability to breathe life into the glossy pages of magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair that made him in such high demand as a fashion photographer. He shot more than 1,000 editorial spreads over a decade working for Condé Nast. When asked about his work with some of the biggest names in fashion and film, Piel shrugs: “They weren’t stars at the time.” 

The photographs of Uma Thurman for Vogue Italia were, in fact, the future actress’s first professional shoot. Not that you’d guess from the unguarded way she appears before the camera. 

“Sensuality is key to what I do,” said Piel of his often sexually charged photographs. 

One photograph from the exhibition features Andie MacDowell raising her dress above her thighs in front of a balcony window. The voyeuristic shot, published in Vogue Italia in 1981, is intimate and dramatic at the same time. MacDowell had turned down requests to pose for photographer Helmut Newton, making the pictures even more significant. 

“When the pictures came out everyone asked her how she did it. They said things like, ‘those photos they weren’t you,’ and in a way it’s true, because she was a totally shy person,” said Piel. 

He remembers the glamor of those years: the beautiful women, exotic travel and possibilities of fashion photography. When asked whether it was a surreal experience, he smiles. 

“It’s a story I don’t tell very often but every year I’d take a month off. I’d travel somewhere remote with a limited amount of money and live for that period completely by myself alongside a local community. That was my grounding — it was a retreat.” 

Piel and his family eventually moved to southwest France, where they now run an organic, sustainable farm. Camera always in hand, Piel recently published a book, “Down to Earth,” featuring photographs taken over the course of one agricultural cycle on his land. Images of fields and earth are punctuated by nude models lying in spring meadows and tilling soil. 

“I’m still looking for cinematic moments,” he said.

Exhibition

Film Stills

Intimate photographs by fashion photographer Denis Piel of leading models and actresses as they embarked on their careers in the 1980s.

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to May. 06
Read more


Related
Moscow
A Multimedia Voyage into Space at Artplay
Moscow
Innovative Uzbek Cuisine at Oxus
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

1 hour ago

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

1 hour ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

2 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

1 hour ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

2 days, 21 hours ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

2 days, 17 hours ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days, 18 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

2 days, 21 hours ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a little too much like Putin's not to notice.

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a little too much like Putin's not to notice.

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a little too much like Putin's not to notice.

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

see more

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

2 days ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list ...

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
3 days ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
3 days ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

2 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

2 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

3 days ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

3 days ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

Mon. Feb. 20

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

2 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

2 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

3 days ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

3 days ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

2 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

2 days ago
Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list ...

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

3 days ago
The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is ...

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

2 days ago
Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a ...

Most Read

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

Sounding It Out
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+