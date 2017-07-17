Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
7 hours ago 1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
8 hours ago Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens
Russia
Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
Moscow
1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
Estonia Denies Politics Behind Taking Russian Girl Into Care
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Sees 'Nothing Unusual' In Kadyrov's Call for Gay Purge

July 17, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:41
July 17, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:41
Most Read
Russia
Kremlin Sees 'Nothing Unusual' In Kadyrov's Call for Gay Purge
Russia
Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party
Opinion
Three Years After MH17, One Step Closer to Justice (Op-ed)
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Kremlin Press Service

The Kremlin came to the defense of Chechnya's leader on Monday, saying controversial comments the republic's leader recently made about gay men had been “taken out of context,” the TASS news agency reported.

In excerpts of an interview with U.S. television network HBO, Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, called for the removal of gay people "to purify the [nation’s] blood."

Kadyrov was responding to reports that security forces in the restive republic had detained, tortured, and even killed gay men.

"As for Kadyrov’s interview, frankly speaking, very often, his words are taken out of context,” Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. 

Peskov added that if the comments were considered in the correct context, "nothing out of the ordinary was said there.” 

In April, Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on secret prisons in Chechnya where gay men were allegedly detained and tortured. 

Last week, the newspaper published the names of 27 detainees it believes were murdered by Chechen security forces.

Related
Russia
Kadyrov Calls for Purging Chechnya of Gay Men, But Insists None Live There
Russia
Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW
Russia
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+