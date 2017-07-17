Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party

A judge in southern Russia who allegedly splurged $2 million on her daughter’s wedding party has come under fire for extravagant spending.

Yelena Khakhaleva, a deputy chairperson in the Krasnodar regional court, hosted the party, which was attended by several Russian celebrities, on June 10 in the city’s most expensive restaurant.

Sergei Zhorin, a prominent celebrity lawyer based in Moscow, blasted the judge’s spending, saying her colleagues earned so little they were forced to eat dust.

“If you who work for a monthly wage of 20,000 rubles ($340), eight hours per day, then you eat dust,” Zhorin wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside video footage from the wedding. “Your colleagues who attempt to fight for justice in the Krasnodar regional court eat dust.”

“This is not just a feast at a time of plague. This is a spit in the face. In all our faces!” he wrote in a post that has since received more than 60,000 views.