Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

One of the Moscow dining scene’s best-known addresses has a new resident, and it’s no surprise to learn that Arkady Novikov is the man behind it. Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

Probably Moscow’s preeminent restaurateur, Novikov launched a number of venues that defined the city’s 2000s scene, such as Vogue Café, Galereya, and Vanil. Later he joined the burger revolution with Farsh, and caught the Russian cheese craze with Syrovarnya. Recently, he opened Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London, which placed him in the ranks of the world’s leading international restaurateurs.

The name of his latest Moscow venture combines “klyov” — a fishing term meaning a bite — and “klyovo,” a Russian synonym for “cool.”

Klyovo has inherited the tiled ceilings and red shutters of Semiramis, originally meant to evoke a Mediterranean interior, but has added surfboards in the windows for a hip new touch.

The restaurant has been open for two weeks and is already packed, so if you don’t want to stand in line, it’s essential to call in advance and reserve a table. This is no accident: Before Semiramis, the venue was occupied by the infamous Galereya, the oligarch-and-model-thronged epicenter of the capital’s high life in the 2000s. You can see some of the same crowd at Klyovo, but there’s no shortage of members of the new generation.

