Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Russia’s premier restaurateur brings Black Sea oysters to the capital’s tables

March 9, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:12
By Andrei Muchnik
March 9, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:12
By Andrei Muchnik
Klyovo's Interior KLYOVO / INSTAGRAM

One of the Moscow dining scene’s best-known addresses has a new resident, and it’s no surprise to learn that Arkady Novikov is the man behind it. Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis. 

Probably Moscow’s preeminent restaurateur, Novikov launched a number of venues that defined the city’s 2000s scene, such as Vogue Café, Galereya, and Vanil. Later he joined the burger revolution with Farsh, and caught the Russian cheese craze with Syrovarnya. Recently, he opened Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London, which placed him in the ranks of the world’s leading international restaurateurs. 

The name of his latest Moscow venture combines “klyov” — a fishing term meaning a bite — and “klyovo,” a Russian synonym for “cool.” 

Klyovo has inherited the tiled ceilings and red shutters of Semiramis, originally meant to evoke a Mediterranean interior, but has added surfboards in the windows for a hip new touch. 

The restaurant has been open for two weeks and is already packed, so if you don’t want to stand in line, it’s essential to call in advance and reserve a table. This is no accident: Before Semiramis, the venue was occupied by the infamous Galereya, the oligarch-and-model-thronged epicenter of the capital’s high life in the 2000s. You can see some of the same crowd at Klyovo, but there’s no shortage of members of the new generation.

Klyovo offers diners the chance to try Black Sea oysters and mussels
Klyovo offers diners the chance to try Black Sea oysters and mussels KLYOVO / INSTAGRAM

Klyovo’s head chef is Zakhar Ivanchenko, who previously worked at Galereya with Uilliam Lamberty, as well as for Novikov Catering. 

There’s a wooden oven in the main hall and you can try Russian traditional flatbread (lepyoshka), baked there with various toppings (namazki). A set of flatbreads with meat, fish or vegetable toppings will cost you just 450 rubles ($7.80). 

However, Black Sea oysters are the main attraction here. At Klyovo you can try them for 170 rubles apiece. You can also get them baked with cheese or tomato sauce, setting you back 300 rubles. 

The mussels (550 rubles) and shrimp (500 rubles) are also from the Black Sea region, whereas the crabs (from 700 rubles) are flown over from Russia’s Far East crab mecca of Kamchatka. From the main courses, order the Black Sea turbot (or kalkan) baked with herbs and baby potatoes (1,000 rubles), or try the crabmeat burgers with bisque sauce (850 rubles). 

Denis Konenkov, the man behind the bar, has solid credentials: He previously worked at cutting-edge Moscow restaurants Saxon + Parole and Sixty. For Klyovo, he has come up with a range of inventive auteur cocktails (starting from 380 rubles) as well as vodka infusions. 

The oysters wash down well with sparkling wine (from 370 rubles), and the home-made vermouth (200 rubles) is also worth a try.

Restaurant

Klyovo

+7 (495) 790 1596
27 Ulitsa Petrovka
Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya

Read more


No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

19 hours ago

The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It's like you're getting what you want from Putin's leaving, but without him actually leaving.

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump's New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
12 hours ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia, if confirmed, will be welcomed by Moscow.

Print edition — yesterday

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Women of Russia

1 day, 12 hours ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion ...

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

1 day ago
Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn't like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth.

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

1 day ago
17-year-old Diana S was raped at a party. But much ...

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

1 day ago
Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that ...
