Here's How Russian State TV Spun Putin's G20 Meeting With Trump

Russian state TV was unimpressed with Donald Trump in its coverage of the G20 in Hamburg last week. The world leaders who assembled there and the U.S. President were all outshone by the real star of the summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Kiselyov, the notorious presenter of Russia’s most watched news program Vesti Nedeli on Channel One, began by setting a high bar for Trump and Putin’s first face-to-face meeting in Hamburg. “People around the planet had been waiting for this moment and hoping for success,” Kiselyov said. But before delving into G20 intrigue, Kiselyov first took his audience on a detour to Italy. A local farmer there had drawn a portrait of the Russian president into a field with his tractor. The rendering was so large it could be seen from space. “Not a single preliminary sketch. 130 by 100 meters large,” Kiselyov told viewers, sounding impressed. “The similarities are astounding. The portrait even reflects the president’s light-blue eyes.”

Then came the hard news: Putin’s G20 sit-down with U.S. President Donald Trump. “First, [here is] an important distinction between the Trump on TV and the real person,” Kiselyov said, cutting to footage of Putin speaking to journalists about his meeting last week. “Trump on TV is very different,” Putin said. “[In real life,] he’s on topic, behaves normally towards his conversation partner and is relatively quick to analyze.” “I think if our relationship is going to continue in the style of yesterday’s meeting, there’s every reason to believe that we can restore, at least in part, the level of cooperation that we need,” Putin was shown telling journalists. In his conspiratorial tone, Kiselyov said the tone of the presidential meeting was set within minutes. Putin looked “put together” and “focused.”