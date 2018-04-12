After Kemerovo, More Russian Malls Could Light Up Like ‘Torches’

A moratorium on safety inspections has left hundreds of malls vulnerable.

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Watching a movie with her family in the cinema complex in Kemerovo’s Winter Cherry mall, Anna Zarechneva only found out that a fire was spreading through the building when a woman opened the theater doors, urging those in the auditorium to flee. “The woman burst in yelling, ‘Fire! Fire!’” Zarechneva recounted to the RBC business portal. “We started to run out, but no one even turned on the lights so we could see where we were going.” The absence of a fire alarm was just one in a litany of failures in fire safety procedures during the tragedy in the Siberian coal-mining town that claimed 64 lives, many of them children. Sprinklers failed to go off throughout the four-story building, security guards neglected to notify visitors and a number of exits were blocked.

Read More Russians Demonstrate in Outpouring of Grief After Kemerovo Fire

In the aftermath, investigators found that the mall’s management violated a series of regulations. But what may come as a surprise is that the mall had not been inspected prior to 2016 because of an entirely legal pass it was granted on safety inspections. In July 2015, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a moratorium on inspections of small businesses, which came into effect at the start of 2016 and is scheduled to run through the end of this year. Businesses with turnover of $13.9 million per year or less, no more than 100 employees and a clean safety record in the previous three years would be exempt from further inspections. As a result, hundreds of shopping centers across Russia, including the Kemerovo mall, bypassed inspections, The Bell outlet reports. According to one expert speaking to the Kommersant business daily, the result is that “malls like Winter Cherry stand across this country like torches, that just need a match brought up to them.” According to Anastasia Khudyakova of HEADS Consulting, a Moscow-based legal consulting company, the intention behind the moratorium was to ensure that small businesses still developing are not subjected to countless bureaucratic checks that, she said, might hinder their growth. As Putin put it in 2016, the government’s meddling in business leads to its “direct destruction.” Khudyakova doubted that more inspections could have prevented the tragedy. “Official checks are planned months in advance,” she explained. “So businesses scramble to prep for the officials, and then everything goes back to how it was before once the checks are done.” Or, she said, because of widespread corruption, business owners simply bypass inspections for kickbacks. “The only inspections that can work are those that are unplanned,” Khudyakova said. “And those can only be done by the regional prosecutor if they receive an official complaint.”

Read More Ex-Governor Who Resigned Over Deadly Russian Mall Fire Appointed Regional Speaker