Jewish Community Leader Survives Bomb Attack in Russia's Tatarstan

Footage published by the regional Investigative Committee branch showed a hole blown inside an office table belonging to construction and sales company director Mikhail Skoblionok.

A local businessman who heads the Jewish community in the central Russian republic of Tatarstan has been hospitalized after an unknown package exploded in his office.

An explosive device detonated when an employee at the office tried to open a newly received package, injuring two people, police in the Muslim-majority Russian region told Interfax.

“Skoblionok and his assistant received burns and eye injuries as a result of the detonation of an unknown device,” investigators said Monday.

A criminal case was opened into attempted murder. Skoblionok’s commercial activity was named as the main motive for the assassination attempt, investigators said.

Skoblionok heads Tatarstan’s Federal Jewish National and Cultural Autonomy umbrella organization.