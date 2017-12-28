News
Jazz, Chill and Mellow

Sit back and let cool jazz surround you at one of Moscow's great clubs

Dec 28, 2017 — 11:00
Dec 28, 2017 — 11:00
Esse Jazz Club

Esse

This rather low-key venue on Novokuznetskaya offers all kinds of jazz, from classical to cutting edge, including no-cover events. It has a homey atmosphere and hosts special jazz nights. Be sure to check the schedule before you go!

27 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 3A.Metro Tretyakovskaya. +7 (495) 951 6404. jazzesse.ru

Kozlov Club

Kozlov Club

One of the first and most important venues on Moscow’s jazz scene, Kozlov Club is named after Alexei Kozlov, a legendary Soviet/Russian jazz musician. It recently moved to a new location on Ulitsa Maroseika, with two stages, all- night parties and vocal jams every Friday.

9/2 Ulitsa Maroseika Kitai-Gorod. Metro Kitai-Gorod. +7 (926) 952 0077. kozlovclub.ru

Igor Butman Jazz Club

Igor Butman Club

This is another veteran jazz club, named after another famous Soviet/Russian musician, Igor Butman. Located in the Taganka neighborhood, the club offers regular concerts of Igor Butman himself and his band, as well as other Russian and foreign musicians. It also holds jazz festivals.

21 Verkhnyaya RadishchevskayaUlitsa. Metro Taganskaya. +7 (495) 792 2109. butmanclub.ru/taganka/

