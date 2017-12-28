Jazz, Chill and Mellow

Esse

This rather low-key venue on Novokuznetskaya offers all kinds of jazz, from classical to cutting edge, including no-cover events. It has a homey atmosphere and hosts special jazz nights. Be sure to check the schedule before you go! 27 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 3A.Metro Tretyakovskaya. +7 (495) 951 6404. jazzesse.ru

Kozlov Club One of the first and most important venues on Moscow’s jazz scene, Kozlov Club is named after Alexei Kozlov, a legendary Soviet/Russian jazz musician. It recently moved to a new location on Ulitsa Maroseika, with two stages, all- night parties and vocal jams every Friday. 9/2 Ulitsa Maroseika Kitai-Gorod. Metro Kitai-Gorod. +7 (926) 952 0077. kozlovclub.ru

