Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket
5 hours ago Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow
6 hours ago European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law
Opinion
Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)
Opinion
The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)
Opinion
New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
Opinion
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket
5 hours ago Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow
6 hours ago European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

It’s the Russians Wot Done It (Op-ed)

The Kremlin is a convenient villain for our troubled times — and that narrative is playing right into Putin’s hands.

June 20, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:00
By Mark Galeotti
June 20, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:00
By Mark Galeotti
Most Read
Moscow
Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Russia
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia
Moscow
Come Together
Russia
Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

Last week the online media company BuzzFeed released “From Russia With Blood,” part of a series alleging that 14 people have been assassinated in Britain — a “ring of death” that British authorities reportedly ignored or covered up.

Dramatic stuff. 

Whether or not it is all true (and I have my doubts), it speaks to the current East-West atmosphere, in which Russia can safely be blamed for anything.

The BuzzFeed account is certainly an exciting read. There are cases which definitely ought to have been considered more closely (suicide by slashing oneself repeatedly with two knives? Really?) There are cases where understandably-grieving friends are trotted out to affirm that their loved ones would never commit suicide (as is common in such cases).

Then there are the shockers. Stories airily assuming that suicides could be induced by psychotropic drugs, or cunning Russian agents could mask every sign of murder. Accompanying is a large, anonymous cast of sources casting doubt on official accounts, coroners’ reports, and the government line. Many, incidentally, are apparently U.S. intelligence officers eager to present the Brits as feckless and foolish.

Perhaps the article’s crowning glory is the passage in which “a current senior national security advisor to the British government” is willing to tell BuzzFeed that the government is too scared to act “because the Kremlin could inflict massive harm on Britain by unleashing cyberattacks, destabilising the economy, or mobilising elements of Britain’s large Russian population to ‘cause disruption.’” Somehow a “general war with Russia” crops up in the same paragraph, as if Putin would somehow leapfrog NATO’s European members and drop paratroopers in Milton Keynes if Boris Johnson says something else nasty about him.

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

Full disclosure: I was interviewed for this piece, and actually, agree that the British government is sometimes disinclined to get too muscular on Russian cases. However, rather than some bizarre fear of war or “Britain’s large Russian population” — 28,000 nationals out of a population of 65 million, by the way, half as many as Canadians or Somalis — I suspect Britain’s government partly senses that conflict with Moscow is pointless, and partly that its allies would provide minimal support like they did after Britain took a stronger line following the 2006 assassination of Litvinenko in London.

The article conflates Russian gangsterdom and officialdom — yes, they connect, and one hand sometimes washes the other, but they are not quite the same — and rolls together rumour, innuendo, paranoia and serious reportage in one package that seems to be crying out for a film adaptation. Can it be true that Britain is especially unable or unwilling to prevent Russian death squads wandering at will? Is London really less competent and more supine than, say, Italy or Greece?

But so long as the foundations of the story are built on anonymous sources and open questions, it is hard to know how to judge it. In the absence of objective benchmarks, subjective expectations come to the fore. And here, of course, the Russians shine as the baddies of choice. Whether or not this is Cold War 2.0, the Russkies are undoubtedly reprising their greatest hits as the ubiquitous bad guys of the Western imagination.

"Russian gangsterdom and officialdom — yes, they connect, and one hand sometimes washes the other, but they are not quite the same"

So what? Prussian King Fredrick the Great memorably said that to defend everything is to defend nothing. By the same token, blaming everything on Moscow runs the risk of pinning nothing on them. If lurid fantasies are mixed with credible accusations, then the former undermine the credibility of the latter. The Kremlin and its naïve Western can then simply hand-wave anything away as “Russophobia.”

Here is the tragedy. There is so much on which the record is clear — from Moscow’s direct involvement in the Donbas and indirect responsibility for the downing of the MH17 passenger plane, through to Litvinenko’s assassination and numerous attempts to influence Western politics — that, ironically enough, it is the Kremlin that stands to gain from this fervid atmosphere.

The second problem is that it may also strengthen the Kremlin’s hand in other ways. 

Litvinenko’s viciously theatrical death killed off much of the fashionable anti-Putinism of the Londongrad set, for example. Chastened, they turned to charity, and to enjoying their wealth with apolitical abandon. 

I have called this “dark power,” the malign shadow of “soft power.” The latter accumulates power through moral stature or appealing example. The former, through fear.

If we assume Russia unleashes Slavic ninjas to murder at will abroad without ever being caught; If we believe they are the psychological grandmasters behind every pece of Western stupidity, right from Trump to Brexit; If we consider them ten foot tall and twice as smart — we empower Putin and his cohorts.

Furthermore, we blind ourselves to the realities of the situation and spend our time preparing for a threat that never is. Alas, such are the depressing ironies of modern Russia-bashing.

Related
Russia
Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
World
RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations
Russia
Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin
Russia
Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement

8 hours ago

The former head of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater has been detained by police as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

2 hours ago

Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

5 hours ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

6 hours ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

7 hours ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day ago

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

1 day ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

2 hours ago

Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

5 hours ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

6 hours ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

2 hours ago

Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

5 hours ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

6 hours ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

Cinema

Psycho

Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Miles in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thrille.r

Tue. Jun. 20 Wed. Jun. 21
Garage Screen
09:00 p.m.

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

5 hours ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

6 hours ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

1 day ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
1 day ago

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net.

Print edition — 5 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

19 hours ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

19 hours ago

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

19 hours ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

19 hours ago

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

19 hours ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

19 hours ago

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia

1 day ago
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died Friday at the age of 87.

7 hours ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day, 1 hour ago

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

1 day, 1 hour ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

1 day ago

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

see more

1 day ago

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

1 day ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

1 day ago

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

New issue — 5 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
4 days ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
4 days ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

1 day ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

1 day ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

1 day ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

4 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

4 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

4 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

Tue. Jun. 20

More events
Chapayev and Pustota Theater
Leonidas Kavakos (violin), Nikolai Lugansky (piano) Concert
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Cinema
Movement Bazaar: Track 3 Theater
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest Exhibition
78/52 Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

1 day ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

1 day ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

4 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

4 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

4 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

7 hours ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day ago

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

1 day ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

1 day ago
The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

1 day ago
This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great ...

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

1 day ago
The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Theater

Peer Gynt

Fri. Jul. 07 Fri. Jul. 07
Lenkom
06:00 p.m.

Mark Zakharov’s staging on the themes of Henrik Ibsen’s verse drama. Choreography by Oleg Glushkov. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens ...

Most Read

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia

Come Together

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+