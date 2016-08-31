Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
2 hours ago Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
3 hours ago Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports
World
Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
World
Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border
World
Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
World
Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

Islam Karimov’s suspected end presents challenges for the Kremlin

Aug. 31 2016 — 20:29
— Update: 20:29
By Howard Amos and Matthew Kupfer
Aug. 31 2016 — 20:29
— Update: 20:29
By Howard Amos and Matthew Kupfer
Most Read
Russia
St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Russia
Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
World
Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors
World
Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

Officials, experts and observers across the world have been transfixed by the recent rumors, counter-rumors and half-truths swirling around the ill health and possible death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

But the fate of the dictator is being particularly closely monitored by the Kremlin, which was the colonial master of Central Asia for most of the 20th century.

Since coming to power in 1989, Karimov has ruled Uzbekistan with an iron fist and helped ensure regional stability. He has also largely rebuffed Russia in its efforts to draw Uzbekistan into post-Soviet economic and security groupings dominated by Moscow.

A change of leadership in Tashkent could herald a shift in Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, and any upheavals during the battle to succeed Karimov would have consequences for the entire region. Many believe that Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyayev, backed by security services head Rustam Inoyatov, will succeed Karimov.

Stability First

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo, according to experts and analysts contacted by The Moscow Times.

“Uzbekistan is the strongest [Central Asian] state, it has the strongest military and the strongest security services. It also has the largest population at around 30 million people. Any instability there would be a huge vacuum in the region,” says Paul Stronski, a Central Asia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former adviser to the U.S. government. “Given the country’s difficult ties with its neighbors Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, I bet that’s Russia’s biggest concern.”

A weakened state could allow space for Islamic militant groups — a much disputed threat in Central Asia — to gain a foothold in the country, according to some experts.

“It’s a very repressive country and I don’t think we know how much discontent there is,” says Stronski.

There are also economic interests at play. The closed nature of Uzbek politics means that Tashkent’s foreign ties are limited, but Russia is one of the country’s most significant external economic partners. Russian firms including state-owned gas giant Gazprom and the country’s second largest oil company, LUKoil, have major projects in Uzbekistan.

The trade turnover between the two countries in the first half of 2016 was $1.27 billion and Uzbekistan is Russia’s fourth-largest trading partner among former Soviet bloc countries, according to figures from the RBC news website.

Russia and Uzbekistan are also bound together by migrant labor flows. In April, there were 1.75 million Uzbeks working in Russia, according to official data cited by RBC. The remittances sent back by Uzbeks in Russia in 2015 reportedly amounted to 5 percent of Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product.

Central Asia Strongmen

Closer Ties?

A transition in Uzbekistan could offer potential benefits for Russia. The Kremlin would like to see a leader more amenable to closer ties with Russia emerge as Karimov’s replacement.

“Moscow would prefer someone less antagonistic than Karimov,” says Deirdre Tynan, the Central Asia project director for the non-profit International Crisis Group. These sentiments have been echoed in the Russian press.

“It would be nice if this person [Karimov’s successor] was more dynamic and less liable to play political games behind Russia’s back,” columnist Mikhail Rostovsky wrote in the Aug. 31 edition of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. “But in the Uzbek political bazaar, or more accurately, in the corridors of the Tashkent palace, Moscow’s wishes will not necessarily be taken into account.”

Russia will be looking to shore up its economic position in Central Asia against other regional players. China has made serious commercial inroads in recent years and is particularly keen to cultivate energy and transport ties. In 2014, Russia was the largest exporter to Uzbekistan but last year China claimed the top spot, according to statistics reported by RBC.

Karimov’s death would also increase uncertainty for Russia. How Karimov’s successor manages both security challenges and local nationalism will be a key litmus test for Russia, according to the influential Russian foreign policy commentator Fyodor Lukyanov.

Erica Marat, a professor at the National Defense University in Washington, agrees. “A new leader might be more nationalistic and might try to mobilize ethnic Uzbeks in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” she says.

Uzbek Intractability

Karimov has stubbornly resisted attempts by Moscow to draw Uzbekistan closer to Russia over more than a quarter of a century in power.

Uzbekistan exited the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet states, in 2012 and has refused to join the Eurasian Economic Union, a Moscow-led economic bloc that includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Uzbekistan does not host Russian military bases, unlike neighboring Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and is the only Central Asiam state — apart from Turkmenistan — that does not have Russian border guards on its territory.

“What Karimov has done — by being fairly closed to Russia while trying to strengthen military cooperation with the West — has worked for Uzbekistan,” says Marat.

Even when relations have soured with the West — such as in 2005, when Uzbek security forces fired on protesters in the city of Andijan, killing over 100 people — Uzbekistan has still managed to chart its independent course. “Karimov’s political choice was autarchy and isolation,” says Lukyanov.

But Karimov has not shunned Russia. He met regularly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months. The Uzbek president flew to Moscow in April for face-to-face talks, and the two men saw each other again in Tashkent for a June meeting of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In his meeting with Putin in Moscow, Karimov made a point of stressing Russia’s role in the region. “No one has forgotten geography and everyone knows that Central Asia has been closely linked with Russia for thousands of years,” he said.

“You have to acknowledge reality otherwise it will catch you up and get its hands on you.”  

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border

1 hour ago

As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel based in Warsaw, reported that ...

1 hour ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

2 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

3 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

4 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

8 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged to a ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged to a ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged to a ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

2 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

3 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

1 hour ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

2 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

3 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports
5 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
5 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

6 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

6 hours ago

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

6 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

6 hours ago

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

6 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

6 hours ago

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft beer before catching a movie at the Pioner summer cinema, we've got your culinary cravings sorted.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft beer before catching a movie ...

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft beer before catching a movie at the Pioner summer cinema, we've got your culinary cravings sorted.

New issue — 6 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
2 days, 4 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

4 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

8 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of ...

2 days ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future
Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

2 days ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future
Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

9 hours ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'
Opposition activist Leonid Volkov has been found guilty of preventing the work of a journalist by a court ...

17 hours ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group
Leading NGO Human Rights Watch has published a damning new report on the extent of the crackdown on ...

9 hours ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'
Opposition activist Leonid Volkov has been found guilty of preventing the work of a journalist by a court ...

17 hours ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group
Leading NGO Human Rights Watch has published a damning new report on the extent of the crackdown on ...

4 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Swedish furniture company IKEA has threatened to reduce its investment in Russia after losing a court case worth ...

8 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...
6 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
6 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

1 day ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

1 day ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

1 day ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

1 day ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

1 day ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

1 day ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
2 days ago
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and ...
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
2 days ago
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell ...
Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay
1 day ago
Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, ...

Most Read

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+