Islam Karimov’s suspected end presents challenges for the Kremlin

Officials, experts and observers across the world have been transfixed by the recent rumors, counter-rumors and half-truths swirling around the ill health and possible death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov.



But the fate of the dictator is being particularly closely monitored by the Kremlin, which was the colonial master of Central Asia for most of the 20th century.

Since coming to power in 1989, Karimov has ruled Uzbekistan with an iron fist and helped ensure regional stability. He has also largely rebuffed Russia in its efforts to draw Uzbekistan into post-Soviet economic and security groupings dominated by Moscow.

A change of leadership in Tashkent could herald a shift in Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, and any upheavals during the battle to succeed Karimov would have consequences for the entire region. Many believe that Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyayev, backed by security services head Rustam Inoyatov, will succeed Karimov.

Stability First

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo, according to experts and analysts contacted by The Moscow Times.

“Uzbekistan is the strongest [Central Asian] state, it has the strongest military and the strongest security services. It also has the largest population at around 30 million people. Any instability there would be a huge vacuum in the region,” says Paul Stronski, a Central Asia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former adviser to the U.S. government. “Given the country’s difficult ties with its neighbors Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, I bet that’s Russia’s biggest concern.”

A weakened state could allow space for Islamic militant groups — a much disputed threat in Central Asia — to gain a foothold in the country, according to some experts.

“It’s a very repressive country and I don’t think we know how much discontent there is,” says Stronski.

There are also economic interests at play. The closed nature of Uzbek politics means that Tashkent’s foreign ties are limited, but Russia is one of the country’s most significant external economic partners. Russian firms including state-owned gas giant Gazprom and the country’s second largest oil company, LUKoil, have major projects in Uzbekistan.

The trade turnover between the two countries in the first half of 2016 was $1.27 billion and Uzbekistan is Russia’s fourth-largest trading partner among former Soviet bloc countries, according to figures from the RBC news website.

Russia and Uzbekistan are also bound together by migrant labor flows. In April, there were 1.75 million Uzbeks working in Russia, according to official data cited by RBC. The remittances sent back by Uzbeks in Russia in 2015 reportedly amounted to 5 percent of Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product.