Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Medvedev Calls Saakashvili’s Loss of Ukrainian Citizenship 'Tragicomedy'
1 hour ago Abramovich Personally Intervened for ‘Nureyev’ Ballet to Be Performed This Year — Report
5 hours ago Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years
Meanwhile…
Ever Seen a Full Circle Rainbow? Here’s One Shot From St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center
Meanwhile…
Russian Farmers Build Straw 'Zenit' Stadium to Challenge World Cup Corruption
Meanwhile…
Priest Discloses Mystery Over 'Lady in Red' in Putin’s Limousine
Meanwhile…
Before You Take Up Russian Citizenship, You Need to Take This Oath
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

This Russian Ad Claims Merkel's Biggest Rival Is Actually a Window Repair Expert

July 27, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 16:44
July 27, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 16:44
Most Read
Meanwhile…
This Russian Ad Claims Merkel's Biggest Rival Is Actually a Window Repair Expert
Russia
Moscow Hears Political Saber Rattling in Fresh U.S. Sanctions Vote
Opinion
Capitalizing on a Socialist System (Op-ed)
Russia
Movie Putin Lands on Hollywood's Cutting-Room Floor
vm.ru

A Russian company has branded German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political rival an expert — in window frames.

An image of Martin Schulz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate running against German Chancellor Angela Merkel in elections in September, appeared in the Vechernaya Moskva newspaper in an ad for a window repair company.

The print edition was published back in April, but had gone unnoticed by media until now.

Schulz trained to be a bookseller before becoming a career politician. Before he decided to run in the elections, he presided over the European Parliament for several years.

But, judging by the advert, Schulz has a doppelganger who goes by the name of Tim Erikson. “I don’t recommend changing wooden window frames for plastic ones,” the man featured in the ad says.

vm.ru

Germany’s Der Spiegel cites a representative of Renesant, the company behind the advertisement which describes itself as "a Russo-Swedish joint venture,” as insisting that Tim Erikson is real. 

German news wire DPA also cites a Renesant spokesperson as saying Erikson is a window repair expert who regularly travels between Russia and Sweden. The company insists they have never heard the name Martin Schulz, but would not put reporters in touch with Erikson in order to verify his existence.

In comments to the Moscow Times, however, an employee said Erikson lived in Sweden and Renesant had long stopped working with him.

The senior company employee said he could not confirm whether the man depicted in the ad is actually Erikson, or someone else, adding: "Aren't there lookalikes?”

Related
World
Putin Meets Trump (Finally!)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+