This Russian Ad Claims Merkel's Biggest Rival Is Actually a Window Repair Expert

A Russian company has branded German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political rival an expert — in window frames.

An image of Martin Schulz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate running against German Chancellor Angela Merkel in elections in September, appeared in the Vechernaya Moskva newspaper in an ad for a window repair company.

The print edition was published back in April, but had gone unnoticed by media until now.

Schulz trained to be a bookseller before becoming a career politician. Before he decided to run in the elections, he presided over the European Parliament for several years.

But, judging by the advert, Schulz has a doppelganger who goes by the name of Tim Erikson. “I don’t recommend changing wooden window frames for plastic ones,” the man featured in the ad says.