Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests
4 hours ago More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia
4 hours ago U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
Moscow
Quiet City
Moscow
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Moscow
Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests
4 hours ago More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia
4 hours ago U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

June 13, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 17:22
By Grace Watson
June 13, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 17:22
By Grace Watson
artsreporter@imedia.ru
Most Read
Opinion
The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)
Russia
Russia Day in Protests
Moscow
Quiet City
Moscow
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Serving affordable food and a selection of wines, IQ Wine Bar fills a niche in the Sokol area. IQ WINE BAR / FACEBOOK

IQ Wine Bar Boutique, a bar-cum-wine store nestled unexpectedly in a business park, lays its cards on the table from the outset. Empty bottles proudly line the windowsills, grapevines are stenciled on the walls, Cabernets perch atop dainty shelves. All of this sends a clear message: Our business is wine, and we take it seriously.

“Our staff is ready to recommend wine for any dish!” assures the menu. Despite its rather heavy-handed decor, this self-proclaimed “intelligent shop & bar” provides a pleasant ambiance for couples and groups seeking a bite or sip in a place that seems to care about wine.

There is plenty to eat as well. IQ serves primarily Mediterranean fare, like antipasti (280 rubles/$5) and crab gazpacho (280 rubles), but also gravlax (390 rubles), escargot (400 rubles), Moroccan harira (300 rubles) and assorted cheeses (400 rubles). Bruschetta and budget-friendly bites run for 190 rubles a pop.

The tapas plate (380 rubles) is always a good introduction to the kitchen’s range, and this one includes a rare treat: cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates. We also opted to try the bruschetta with muksun, a Siberian whitefish.

Inspired by the menu’s enthusiastic declaration, we requested the waitress recommend a dry red to start off with. Startlingly, she admitted little mastery of the subject and scurried away, presumably seeking reinforcements. She eventually reemerged with Barefoot Zinfandel, a bottom-shelf wine I had become familiar with during my university years, sold here for a steep 1,500 rubles ($26.50) a bottle.

I was confused: Where was this sommelier whose expertise the menu heralded? After some probing, we learned: “He’s gone.” At least this Monday, the work shift had ended before dinner time, leaving the staff ill-equipped in drinking matters.

The starters were meager, even given their democratic prices. The bruschetta was a humble affair—three thin slices of almost-crispy white bread, smeared with nondescript cheese spread, garnished with fish morsels and sprigs of dill. The scoop of orange-flavored caviar atop each one was a welcome rival to the otherwise bland softness, though it was too minuscule to provide a satisfactory dose of the zing it teased at.

The tapas appeared more impressive, but likewise were not group-friendly, as halving a spongy sliver of stacked potatoes is near- impossible. The roasted red pepper was flavorful, though detracted from by a needless bed of white bread. The dates were even a bit dry.

The mains, a handful of meat and fish-based dishes, intriguingly incorporate wine as an ingredient, mostly in sauces.The glazed salmon with bulgur and buerre blanc (590 rubles) was a fillet flanked by gentle mounds of glistening bulgur. The latter was satisfyingly butter-slicked, but the salmon was dry and lackluster, and while its accompanying sauce was creamy and smooth, it was somewhat drab.

Like the mains, the desserts include inventive wine notes, a final chance to shake the palate. The pear in red wine (330 rubles) hinted at long-awaited culinary inspiration. A burgundy-blushing pear fanned across the plate, its mealy sweetness cut by the acidity of the wine.

IQ fills a gap in its area, with affordable meals and snacks, as well as a decent selection of wines. Stop by and hope that you’ll be served by the elusive experts. Otherwise, be prepared to resist turning up your nose when you see Barefoot served proudly to a nearby table.

Restaurant

IQ Wine Bar

+7 (499) 990 7712
72 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 1
Sokol

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Moscow
Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air
Moscow
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

4 hours ago

More than 1,000 people were detained across Russia on Monday after the latest wave of anti-corruption protests.

2 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

4 hours ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

4 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

2 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

4 hours ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

2 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

4 hours ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Exhibition

Viktor Vasnetsov’s Landscapes

Viktor Vasnetsov House Museum
to Sep. 17

For the first time on display are landscape studies in oils and graphics from 1868 to 1917 by Viktor Vasnetsov (1848-1927) best known for his historical paintings and illustrations to Russian fairytales. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

4 hours ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

3 hours ago
By Ilan Berman
Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

By Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman
3 hours ago

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

Print edition — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

Russia Day in Protests

4 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

4 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

see more

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

New issue — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 week ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential ...

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 week ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 week ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

1 week ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

Tue. Jun. 13

More events
Blue Soup Exhibition
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
The Inspector General. A Version Theater
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Dimitris Botinis Concert
Romcom Shorts - 2 Cinema
A Woman's Story Cinema

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 week ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 week ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

1 week ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

4 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

1 day ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

4 days ago
20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

1 day ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Concert

Peter Bence: Awesome Piano

The World's Fastest Piano Player certified by the Guinness World Records

Wed. Jun. 28 Wed. Jun. 28
Dom Muzyki
06:00 p.m.

Hungarian pianist, composer, songwriter, and music producer in concert. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to ...

Most Read

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

Russia Day in Protests

Quiet City

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+