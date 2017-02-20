Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Belarusian-born cyber-criminal Sergei Pavlovich was earning $100,000 a month by the age of 20.

A leading figure in the cyber-underworld of the early 2000s, Pavlovich surrounded himself with the best Russianlanguage hacking talent. He bought credit card details from them before using so-called cash mules to convert the stolen data into money.

“You don’t think of it as criminality: it’s a game,” Pavlovich, whose online nickname was Policedog, said in an interview in Moscow.

Pavlovich, 33, went on to serve 10 years in prison in Belarus for cyber-crime offenses. He retains a detailed knowledge of how criminals operate in the Russian-speaking online world, and knows many of the most successful hackers in the business.

His story is a rare glimpse into the Russian-language cybercriminal community, which many experts suggest has been used by the country’s security services to enhance its aggressive cyber-operations. According to U.S. intelligence agencies, Russia used hacking as part of a cyber-campaign to support Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential elections last year.

Pavlovich was what is known as a “carder,” a profession that sprang up to coordinate the complex task of turning stolen credit card information into cash.

“Carders should be good at organizing. You need to know people,” Pavlovich said. “Hackers very rarely resell, its more advantageous for them to have a few regular clients.”

Pavlovich is fast-talking and articulate. While behind bars, he wrote a book called “How to Steal a Million,” describing his prison life and the cyber-crime scene. Since being freed in 2015, he has set up several businesses, including a fish delivery service, an online cashback scheme and a company that sells souvenir mock-ups of U.S. dollar bills.

He admits his own hacking skills would only have allowed him to break into relatively minor, or poorly-defended, organizations. Instead, he used his communication and management skills and leveraged connections in the cyber underworld.

This is not unusual. The most important people in the cyber-criminal community today are often those with no programming skills, according to Alexander Gostev, chief security expert at the cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab. “To create and manage a group demands a brain and ability,” he said.

Pavlovich, who lived in the Belarussian capital of Minsk, first got involved in cyber-crime aged 13. His family had a computer at home, but his step-father “was a businessman who drank away all the money.”