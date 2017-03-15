Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
49 minutes ago Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament
1 hour ago Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
3 hours ago Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank
Opinion
Slower Internet for Google
Moscow
I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing
Opinion
Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin
Opinion
The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
49 minutes ago Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament
1 hour ago Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
3 hours ago Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

In Russia, funding goes to those who do not lack resources, instead of people in need

March 15, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:55
By Pavel Aptekar

March 15, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:55
By Pavel Aptekar
Most Read
Russia
How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware
Opinion
Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly
Russia
Russia's Eurovision Battle
Opinion
Slower Internet for Google
Yelena Palym / TASS

In terms of the effectiveness of budget expenditures, Russia lags behind not only developed countries, but also most former socialist states.

Analysts at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow calculated the effectiveness of Russia’s budgetary spending relative to OECD countries (more than 60 percent of world’s GDP) and Lithuania. The result: Russia came in next to last — in 36th place — outperforming only Greece and placing directly behind Mexico and Latvia.

The authors of the study gauged overall performance according to seven indicators of budget sector activity. Four reflect activity in the governance, healthcare, education, and transportation infrastructure sectors. Three concern functions such as the distribution of public goods, the redistribution of income, and the stabilizing effect of government spending.

For effectiveness in governance – measured in terms of property rights, the independence of the courts, the level of corruption, and so on – Russia surpassed only Slovakia. For the effect of financing in infrastructure, Russia placed last: despite qualitative progress over the last decade, it continues to lag far behind other countries.

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

Russia also placed near last (35th place) for the effectiveness of spending on healthcare. Infant mortality has decreased, but remains higher than in the overwhelming majority of countries. Russia placed last for life expectancy.

Russia fared better for spending on education, placing 31st.

However, it did slightly worse for effectiveness in the fight against poverty, placing 33rd: 40 percent of Russians have low incomes. However, the Kremlin can take satisfaction from knowing that the problem is even worse in the United States.

Efforts at stabilization also fall short. Russia experiences high volatility in both its GDP growth and inflation rates. The Russian budget did a better job of distributing public goods – calculated from the overall unemployment rate, per capita GDP, and economic growth. Here, Russia placed 20th.

The low quality of state institutions breeds corruption and the misuse of government funds, including for infrastructure development. Financial assistance is poorly targeted as well: funding often goes to those who do not need it, while those who are truly in need go without.

The fact that the Russian economy remains heavily reliant on raw materials exports only exacerbates the situation. Russia spends a greater share of its budget on security and the machinery of state than every other country but Israel, the U.S., and Turkey. This has a negative impact on the effectiveness of both, the authors note.


How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

1 hour ago

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

49 minutes ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

49 minutes ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

49 minutes ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Libya: The Latest Battleground in Moscow's Conflict With the West

Amid a flurry of contacts with Russian officials, Libyan general Khalifa Haftar launched a new offensive on coastal oil ports. Western observers are concerned Moscow ...

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Libya: The Latest Battleground in Moscow's Conflict With the West

Amid a flurry of contacts with Russian officials, Libyan general Khalifa Haftar launched a new offensive on coastal oil ports. Western observers are concerned Moscow ...

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Libya: The Latest Battleground in Moscow's Conflict With the West

Amid a flurry of contacts with Russian officials, Libyan general Khalifa Haftar launched a new offensive on coastal oil ports. Western observers are concerned Moscow ...

Dance

The Legend of the Swan Lake and the Ugly Duckling

Wed. Mar. 15 Sun. Apr. 02
Novaya Opera
02:00 p.m.; 05:00 p.m.

Natalya Kasatkina and Vladimir Vasilyov’s dance staging to music by Grieg. Grand Moscow Classical Ballet production. Read more

Read more

49 minutes ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day, 21 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

see more

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular ...

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

New issue — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

21 hours ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

22 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

22 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

23 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

1 day ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 day ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

Wed. Mar. 15

More events
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Killer Joe Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Michel Beroff (piano) Concert
Man Down Cinema

21 hours ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

22 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

22 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

23 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

1 day ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 day ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

2 days ago
It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular ...

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

2 days ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

2 days ago
It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Dance

Medea. Equus

Fri. Apr. 28 Fri. Apr. 28
Meyerhold Center
07:00 p.m.

Kirill Simonov’s contemporary one-act ballet to music by Pavel Karmanov, followed by Anastasia Kadrulyova and Artyom Ignatyev’s neoclassical staging about the life of a ballet dancer set to music by Alexei Aigi. Moskva Ballet production. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a ...

Most Read

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Slower Internet for Google
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+