Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

In terms of the effectiveness of budget expenditures, Russia lags behind not only developed countries, but also most former socialist states.

Analysts at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow calculated the effectiveness of Russia’s budgetary spending relative to OECD countries (more than 60 percent of world’s GDP) and Lithuania. The result: Russia came in next to last — in 36th place — outperforming only Greece and placing directly behind Mexico and Latvia.

The authors of the study gauged overall performance according to seven indicators of budget sector activity. Four reflect activity in the governance, healthcare, education, and transportation infrastructure sectors. Three concern functions such as the distribution of public goods, the redistribution of income, and the stabilizing effect of government spending.

For effectiveness in governance – measured in terms of property rights, the independence of the courts, the level of corruption, and so on – Russia surpassed only Slovakia. For the effect of financing in infrastructure, Russia placed last: despite qualitative progress over the last decade, it continues to lag far behind other countries.