Independent Journalists in Russia Will Have to Live Without Their Western Role Models (Op-ed)

The Western press has discovered that structures close to the Kremlin bought shares in Facebook and Twitter — obviously with far-reaching political designs.

I might be wrong, but it seems that this news would have caused a sensation here only five years ago. At the very least, Russians would have given it serious discussion in the same they debated Alexander Mamut’s purchase of LiveJournal at that time. This is especially true now, years later, because the political upshot of that deal is the indisputable loss of free expression that LiveJournal has suffered under Mamut’s ownership, as well as its descent into just one more unremarkable part of his unfailingly Kremlin-loyal media empire. When Mamut bought LiveJournal, only the most outspoken members of the opposition raised the alarm that the Kremlin was buying up the blogosphere. But it is clear now that they were right, and we would be learning a lesson from that now if only the Western press had accused the Kremlin five years ago of buying up Russia’s social networks. Five years ago, Russians would have at least taken it seriously. Now, that’s impossible. This is not just because it is impossible to link Yuri Milner — the Russian billionaire with investments in Facebook, Twitter and other leading Internet resources — to those “structures close to the Kremlin.”

Milner has lived and worked in the public eye for many years, and even the most radical advocate of conspiracy theories or the most skilled anti-corruption whistleblowers have not been able to link his name to those who really do channel senior officials’ ill-gotten gains through their private accounts. And it is not because money from the state-owned Russian bank VTB and the word “Gazprom” are part of Alisher Usmanov’s Gazprom Investholding — and that neither prove any particular political intent. Nor is it about the knowledge that the Kremlin of 2009 and 2011 – when Milner bought his tech shares — was the Kremlin of then-President and now Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev was dedicated to a “reset” in relations with the U.S. and all manner of trendy youth-related pursuits, including electronic gadgets, social networks and the like. That Kremlin did not influence Twitter and Facebook. Rather, Twitter and Facebook influenced the youthful Russian president, who, at the mention of social networks, was less a Dr. Evil than an exuberant teenager. And it’s not about how Russian businessmen investing in Western companies, at least since Roman Abramovich bought the Chelsea Football Club, were seen in Russia not as a part of Kremlin expansionism, but just the opposite – as seeking a way to protect their money from the Kremlin’s prying fingers. In fact, almost every senior Russian official, including Vladimir Putin, complained throughout the 2000s about Russia’s irresponsible rich who refused to invest their wealth in Russia. All this is important, of course, but it pales in comparison with the main reason why the current accusations against Milner are so absurd. Unfortunately, it is difficult to find the right words to describe this problem without sounding like RT’s Margarita Simonyan and others of her ilk who have long complained — as part of the government’s propaganda and counter-propaganda efforts — that Western mainstream media are all wrong about Russia. The main problem with accusations against Milner lies with his accusers.