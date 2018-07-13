In the World Cup Friend Zone, Tinder Rules

On a Wednesday night midway through the World Cup, Dasha Petrova was enjoying a glass of wine with her sister when the large blue “Super Like” notification appeared on her iPhone.

It was accompanied by a short message that went straight the point: “Your place, my place, or hotel?”

The virtual cat-caller, who Petrova recalls was a young European football fan, was holding out hope for a one-night stand. Instead, he got a reply in all caps: “Not all Russian women are wh-res!”

Petrova, 26, is one of thousands of Tinder users who have boosted traffic to the dating app since the World Cup kicked off. The Megafon provider told The Moscow Times it had registered an almost four-fold increase in traffic to Tinder on July 1 compared to early June, before the start of the tournament.

But not everyone using the app during the tournament is looking for the love of their lives. Many, like Petrova, who had only recently reinstalled the app, were on it “for fun” and to meet some of the foreigners flocking to Russia.

Cultural exchange

Alexandra Belyayeva, a 26-year-old journalist, told The Moscow Times that because so few Russians travel abroad, being active on Tinder during the World Cup’s influx of football supporters from abroad was a fast track to meeting foreigners.

According to a 2018 survey published by the independent Levada Center pollster, 76 percent of Russians don’t own travel documents that allow them to leave the country and 68 percent have never traveled abroad.