In Moscow, Japanese Expats Still Hold Out Hope for a Historic Peace Deal

As Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin met this week in Moscow, Japanese expats in Moscow were watching closely.

"My Russian colleagues and I hope a peace treaty will be reached," said Hiroshi Makino, the 29-year-old founder of a Russo-Japanese start-up accelerator in St. Petersburg. “It would help business between our two countries.”

On the face of it, Japan and Russia’s leaders appear to agree. In recent months, Abe and Putin have revitalized efforts to bridge the gap in relations since the end of World War II, when the Soviet Union seized the islands known as the Kurils in Russia.

Yet now that it has come down to business, neither side seems willing to compromise. Speaking at his annual press conference on Jan. 16, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that, “Japan is the only country in the world that cannot fully recognize the outcome of World War II.”

Japan, too, has adopted a hard stance. In his New Year’s address, Abe said Russian residents on the disputed islands will have “to accept and understand that the sovereignty of their islands will change.”