IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX film released last week to Russian audiences.



“The thematic idea was to compare the space station to spaceship earth — the metaphor being that they are both closed loop life support systems outside of which humans cannot survive,” said Canadian Toni Myers, the director of the film, in an interview with The Moscow Times. “The one big difference is that earth doesn’t get any resupply ships.”

Astronaut Cinematographers

Cameras and lenses for the filming process were delivered to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched from Cape Canaveral in 2015. Over 15 months crew members shot footage of planet earth, and, for the first time ever in an IMAX production, the cameras were digital. “The biggest difference of all was being able to film scenes of the earth at night. The IMAX 75 mm film was far too slow for that — all you could see was black sky,” said Myers.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore was the first astronaut to start shooting Beautiful Planet. “As you go through the cycle, every 16 to 28 days you get a full moon or no moon, so it was important to experiment with different settings based on how dark it was at night,” said Wilmore. “The colors in the Bahamas with a full moon at night are just unbelievable.”

Myers has previously worked on seven films about space, the first being “The Blue Planet” in 1990. Her trip to Moscow to promote A Beautiful Planet wasn't the first time the director has been to Russia — in 1987 she travelled to the Soviet Union hoping to fly IMAX cameras on the Mir space station.

“It didn’t happen on that trip, but we got there eventually. Glavcosmos and Nasa embarked on a series of joint flights where the shuttle would dock with Mir. Those flights were to prove if two countries could work together to build the international space station. And so NASA in fact asked us to document those historic dockings of the flight. We said, ‘Sure.’”

Now fully completed, the ISS cupola segment provided the perfect observation for capturing images of planet earth and other celestial objects. Myers partnered with NASA and was regularly in contact with ISS crew members via Mission Control.

The schedule of astronauts aboard the ISS is incredibly full when they are on a mission, so much of the filming was completed during their free time, in the evening and at weekends. Myers and cinematographer James Neihouse compiled a list of items they would like footage of, such as Christmas in the space station and parts of the daily routine, but astronauts were free to film as they wished: their unscripted conversations and observations making up much of the film's dialogue.

The film details everything from making an espresso in space to the “Veggie” research project where the crew grew a crop of Red Romaine lettuces in orbit to investigate how life could be sustained away from planet earth. Alongside the scientific breakthrough of cultivating crops in space, Dr. Kjell Lindgren, who was involved in the project, expressed his belief in the beneficial emotional effect of growing something green and living for crew members. “The space station can look a little soulless and sterile — it’s all white stainless steel and aluminum.”