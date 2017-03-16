'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

In December 2015, Ildar Dadin became the first person in Russia to be convicted under Article 212.1 — a controversial 2014 law that makes repeated violations of the country’s strict anti-protest legislation a criminal offense. He was sentenced to two and a half years for taking part in anti-government demonstrations. In jail, Dadin alleged he had been subjected to torture at the hands of prison guards. Following public outcry, Russia’s Supreme Court overturned his sentence and he was released from a Siberian prison on Feb. 26. Days after walking free, Dadin held a one-man protest outside the headquarters of Russia’s prison service.



I was released thanks to pressure from civil society, both inside Russia and abroad. But the law that sent me to prison, which limits our right to protest peacefully, still stands. This was no victory. After my release, I went for a peaceful one-man protest against the torture taking place in Russia’s northern Republic of Karelia. A policeman told me I did not have the right to stand there unless I showed him my documents. According to the Russian constitution, I am entitled to know on which basis I am being asked to show my documents during a protest. They detained me, before letting me go the same day. I felt the need to hold the one-man protest for two reasons. First, I wanted the prison service to fire the head of Karelia’s prison system and the commander of the prison I was held in. The torture in Karelian prisons happens directly under their watch. Second, I demanded that they guarantee the safety of ten people in the prison I was held in. I know they are being tortured and convicted in new cases for reporting it. I want them to be moved to another prison. Initially, the media reported that the commander of the prison will have to resign. But those reports were premature. He is still there and I am certain he will take revenge on the people who try to report torture. I think he may do it later, when all of this calms down. Nobody is interested in investigating him. I think it shows the emptiness of the Kremlin’s system, in which they continue to pretend laws are enforced.