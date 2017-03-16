Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
28 minutes ago Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow
3 hours ago Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
3 hours ago Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks
Russia
Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s
Russia
Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
Russia
Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media
Russia
Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
28 minutes ago Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow
3 hours ago Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
3 hours ago Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple

March 16, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:06
By Matthew Kupfer
March 16, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:06
By Matthew Kupfer
Most Read
Moscow
A Law Unto Himself
Russia
Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s
Russia
How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West
Moscow
Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle
Andrei Dorokhin

The timing couldn’t have been better for Moscow. 

Russia was being accused by U.S. intelligence of hacking the 2016 presidential election in support of Donald Trump. Documents stolen in the hack, agencies allege, were given to WikiLeaks for public release. Many Trump opponents blamed Russia for his victory. And Washington hummed with speculation about illicit meetings between Trump administration officials and the Russian ambassador. 

Then, on March 7, WikiLeaks released “Vault 7,” a trove of documents detailing CIA surveillance and cyber warfare capabilities. Among its many shocking revelations, the cache showed that the U.S. intelligence agency could carry out cyber attacks imitating other countries—including Russia. 

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

While it is unclear who leaked the documents, the information seemed calculated to undermine faith in the hacking allegations against Russia and, possibly, to support Trump. 

Soon politicians weighed in. Senator John McCain, a noted Russia hawk, asserted that “WikiLeaks has had a Russian connection.” Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said he believes “WikiLeaks was acting as an arm...of the Russian Federation.” 

But for all the talk of an alliance between WikiLeaks and the Russian state, many experts believe the reality is more complicated.

The Man in the High Tower 

Few people who know WikiLeaks from the inside—former employees and collaborators —are willing to talk openly about the organization today. The whistleblowing platform’s mercurial leader, Julian Assange, and his supporters have harassed many critics into silence. Even Edward Snowden—the leaker who revealed mass surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency and subsequently sought asylum in Moscow on Assange’s advice—has run afoul of the WikiLeaks founder in recent months. 

Several former Wikileaks collaborators declined to speak with The Moscow Times on the record. But their collective characterizations of the organization paint a chaotic picture. Contrary to the image it presents, WikiLeaks is neither a large organization, nor motivated purely by ideology. Assange— currently hiding out in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid Swedish rape charges—dominates the organization, and its actions reflect his personal motivations. 

“Julian has long viewed the world through the prism of his own situation,” one former WikiLeaks collaborator told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity. Assange sees Russia as a supporter, and views the U.S. and Britain as his enemies. As a result, “in recent years, WikiLeaks and the Russian state have effectively joined forces,” the former collaborator said. 

Others question that the relationship is so straightforward. Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian security services, believes Russia views WikiLeaks as a “convenient outlet when it has material it wants to make public.” 

But this means keeping a low profile. Russia likely does not have “institutional contact” with Assange, as this would only serve to discredit WikiLeaks. Still, Assange would have to be “extraordinarily stupid and naive” not to realize the DNC hacks came from Russia, Galeotti says. 

“The problem is that the information that’s being distributed is real,” he says. “That makes it much less of a problem for people of [Assange’s] ideological bent.” 

Black Box 

Maintaining “plausible deniability” is likely key to any possible ties between Russia and WikiLeaks. But this deniability is also built into the organization. 

Both supporters and critics of Wikileaks told The Moscow Times that WikiLeaks’ means of receiving leaks can often make it very difficult to trace their origins — or confirm their veracity. The organization accepts anonymous, encrypted submissions online. 

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

WikiLeaks is a “black box,” says Israel Shamir, a controversial activist connected with the organization. “If it would be possible to say I got it from John or Mark, pretty soon the CIA or FSB [Russian security services] would come running after them.” 

A Russian-born writer frequently accused of anti-Semitism, Shamir portrays himself simply as a WikiLeaks-accredited journalist in Russia. But his real role was much greater. He visited Assange in Britain in 2010 and was entrusted with distributing leaked U.S. diplomatic cables to Russian journalists. 

His involvement in the organization alarmed several former participants in the WikiLeaks project, and some suggest he may be the conduit between Russia and Assange. Shamir is also believed to have passed diplomatic cables onto the government of Belarus, leading to the arrest of opposition activists in the country. 

(Shamir denies any connections to the Russian or Belarusian governments and says he simply published articles based on documents related to Belarus. He says he no longer works with WikiLeaks.) 

But Shamir’s characterization of WikiLeaks is at least partially correct. 

“In theory, it’s a safe and anonymous letter box,” Galeotti says. “But I have a suspicion that things are sometimes fed in, and [WikiLeaks does] know where they came from.” 

Changing Fortunes

If Russia has ties with WikiLeaks today, that certainly wasn’t the case seven years ago, says Mika Velikovsky, a Russian journalist who worked extensively with WikiLeaks and interviewed Assange three times. 

While working for the magazine Russian Reporter, WikiLeaks’ main partner in Russia, Velikovsky received packets of U.S. diplomatic cables from Shamir, sorted through the documents and published articles based upon them. He also worked on the 2012 leak of emails from the intelligence company Stratfor and collaborated with WikiLeaks on the 2013 documentary film Mediastan. 

In 2010, Velikovsky defended WikiLeaks on Russian state television’s political talk shows — programs that often reflect the positions of the Kremlin. There, he clashed with pro-Kremlin experts who claimed that WikiLeaks was the anti-Russian project of American spies. 

“At the time, it seemed the authorities were worried about WikiLeaks and didn’t know what it was,” he says. “So the Russian mainstream media was very anti-Wikileaks.” 

Russian Spycraft: How the Kremlin Hacked Its Way Into a Crisis

Then, in 2012, Julian Assange got a show on RT, a Russian state-funded propaganda channel. The development came amid a worldwide financial blockade of WikiLeaks, when the organization desperately needed money. Velikovsky thinks Assange’s appearance on RT marked WikiLeaks’ transformation from a threat to an ally in the eyes of the Russian authorities. 

However, he suggests that WikiLeaks’ seeming alliance with Russia stems from Assange’s own personal predicament. Hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy for over 4 years has robbed Assange of “a lot of the joy [of life] that you and I have,” Velikovsky says. “If someone did that to us, it would be very personal.” 

But to the anonymous former WikiLeaks collaborator who spoke with The Moscow Times, that’s hardly an excuse—particularly after the U.S. election hacks. 

“It’s one thing publishing material from a whistleblower like Edward Snowden who is acting from idealistic motives,” he said. “It’s another acting as the publishing wing of Russian intelligence.” 

Related
World
Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
World
Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
World
Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
World
Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

2 hours ago

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

42 minutes ago
On the third anniversary of the Crimean Referendum, The Moscow Times recalls how Crimea looked like in 1990s.

4 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

5 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

7 hours ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

2 hours ago

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

2 hours ago

It's that time of year again — Moscow is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a wealth of cultural events for Irish Week, including the Irish Film Festival and the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

2 hours ago

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

2 hours ago

It's that time of year again — Moscow is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a wealth of cultural events for Irish Week, including the Irish Film Festival and the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

2 hours ago

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

2 hours ago

It's that time of year again — Moscow is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a wealth of cultural events for Irish Week, including the Irish Film Festival and the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

see more

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few ...

1 day ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

New issue — today

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
22 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia Wants to Be a Deal-Maker in Libya

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
22 hours ago

Reports that Russia has deployed special forces to a military base in Egypt to assist Libyan National Army general Khalifa Haftar come ...

21 hours ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

23 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

1 day ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

1 day ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

1 day ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

Thu. Mar. 16

More events
Olympia Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Disturbed Gig
Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Jurowski Concert
Once Cinema
Manhattan Cinema

21 hours ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

23 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

1 day ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

1 day ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

1 day ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

4 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

5 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

7 hours ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

1 day ago
Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

1 day ago
A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi ...

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

1 day ago
Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Concert

Shlomo Mintz (violin), the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

Thu. Mar. 23 Thu. Mar. 23
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto. Also in program is Brahms’ Akademische Fesouverture and his Symphony No. 1 conducted by Mintz. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how ...

Most Read

A Law Unto Himself

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+