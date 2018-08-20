How I Remember the Putsch (Op-ed)

*Editor's note: This article was first published on Aug. 19, 2011.

Aug. 19, 1991, is probably one of the few days of my life that I will always remember down to the smallest detail. I was an anchor at “Vesti” news, and at 6 a.m. my editor woke me with a phone call.

“Get up and turn on the television!” he shouted. “A military coup is under way!”

It would be wrong to say this came as a complete surprise. Dark, ominous clouds had been gathering on the political and economic horizon for a long time. As early as mid-1990, it had become clear that the situation in the country was out of control, that reforms had gone much further than the hard-line Communists wanted. At the very most, they were willing to give the Soviet Union a slight face-lift but by no means change the very foundation of the Communist dictatorship.

The “Vesti” news program on Channel 2 (now Rossia One) had offered critical coverage of the authorities since it first hit the airwaves in May 1991. Thus, on the morning of Aug. 19, my colleagues and I did not even think of going to work at the broadcast studio. We were certain that the building had already been seized by special troops and KGB officers. We thought that the government would soon begin detaining pro-democracy politicians and journalists, starting with the country’s liberal television journalists and political commentators. In the initial phase of our panic, we actually considered making a dash for the border while we still had time.

Because I lived just half a block from the studio, almost all the anxious “Vesti” staff were gathered in my apartment by 9 a.m. to discuss our next step. This, of course, was a very different time. Back then, we did not have pagers or mobile phones. Nor was there cable television or the internet transmitting a dozen live 24-hour news sources into our homes. Worse, it was the summer, and many people were at their dachas where there was no telephone service and only patchy television coverage.

The authorities stopped our broadcasts, but we were still able to film everything that was happening in Moscow, improvising as we went. We recorded copies on videotape and sent them by airplane courier to other cities across Russia to be shown on local television stations, provided that journalists and their editors were brave enough to air them. Happily, many did. What’s more, “Vesti’s” technical whizzes figured out a way to sidestep the jamming of our broadcasts and air "illegal" news programs in Eastern Siberia and the Far East.

In all the confusion and chaos during the putsch, one brave journalist at Central Television, the government’s main television network (now Channel One), offered a news broadcast at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20, the second day of the putsch, with a report on everything that the putschists didn’t want the people to know. Significantly, the report mentioned the decrees by Boris Yeltsin declaring the coup illegitimate, unconstitutional and illegal; the flood of condemnations of the coup by world leaders; and the spontaneous protests against the putsch that had broken out in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kiev and other major cities.

On an ordinary day, this time slot in the middle of the day would have attracted few viewers, but given the complete information blackout imposed by the authorities, it seems that the whole country watched the 3 o’clock news.

Everyone was shocked by the broadcast. Why did Central Television make such an abrupt about-face at the very peak of the tensions?