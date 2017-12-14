How Economic Shifts in China and India Could Impact Russia (Op-ed)

In August, Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, and its partners closed a $13 billion purchase of India’s second largest private oil refiner, Essar Oil. It is a deal that represents the largest foreign investment in India, and one that provides Russia with a foothold in the growing Asian market. A month later, a Chinese oil company agreed to buy a minority stake in Rosneft, an indication of the deepening economic ties between China and Russia. These are timely developments for Russia’s economy, as it edges from recession to recovery following the past few years of low prices for oil, its most important export. With growth projected to be around 1 percent in the period 2017 – 2019, Russia is not out of the woods yet. If the economy is to continue building momentum, Russia will need to look at further expanding its export markets – beyond its traditional trading partners in Europe, OECD countries, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The country could benefit greatly from deepening trade ties with new, dynamic markets – chief among them India and China. Russia’s trade with China has been increasing over the past few decades. Merchandise trade between the two countries has almost tripled over the past decade, while net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from China to Russia have increased substantially, despite the decline in net inflows from the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Russia’s trade with India has increased by more than 15 percent in the last five years. At the last St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, for example, there was a revival of bilateral trade measures between the two countries, going beyond the area of defense and into pharmaceuticals, agriculture, automobile components, and mining and metallurgy. Nevertheless, Russia’s current level of exports to both countries is far below potential. The share of Russia’s exports to India is barely 2 percent, while for China it is 11 percent. Analysis suggests that Russia could potentially increase merchandise exports to China by around 24% of its actual exports.

At the same time, the economies of China and India are undergoing dynamic shifts, presenting Russia with a range of opportunities and challenges. China’s rebalancing of its import demand and India’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest growing large economies present certain opportunities for Russia. On the other hand, if the current changes in China’s economy were to reduce demand for Russia’s commodity exports, this would pose a challenge. In our new report, A Rebalancing China and Resurging India: How Will the Pendulum Swing for Russia?, we present the results of four simulated scenarios for measuring Russia’s trade potential with China and India. These scenarios are: a slowdown in China; a rebalancing of Chinese demand that increases the importance of consumption compared to investment; an increase in GDP growth in India; and all of the aforementioned changes happening at the same time. The findings are surprising: the overall impact on Russia’s GDP would be – anti-climatically – relatively small. For example, the scenario of India’s expansion would have a positive – albeit negligible – impact on Russia’s GDP: 0.06 percent higher by 2030. At the same time, the impact of China’s slowdown on Russia’s GDP would only be 0.17 percent lower by 2030. These marginal effects on Russia’s growth could suggest that changes in the Chinese and Indian economies should not be of great concern to Russia. But, there is another side to the story: such minor impacts indicate that Russia currently has limited capacity to benefit from any opportunities offered by both a rebalancing in China and more rapid growth in India. Notwithstanding the small effects on GDP, the implications of these scenarios for household welfare in Russia are more significant, driven largely by changes in the terms of trade. For example, slowing growth in China – a major source of global demand for oil and minerals – would reduce the prices of Russia’s natural resource exports. The ensuing reduction in government revenues from natural resources would require increased direct taxes to meet the assumed (fixed) fiscal balance. All of which would lead to a sharp reduction in household welfare and savings across Russia.