How Does Conflict of Interest Translate Into Russian? It Doesn’t.

Russia’s Prosecutor General Yury Chaika gave his first detailed comments on the business owned by his eldest son, Artyom, and his younger son, Igor, in an interview last week.



“Don’t you think it’s a delicate situation when a father — meaning you — serves on a high government post and his children have successful careers in business?” a TASS reporter asked.

Chaika responded jokingly: “Why should that bother me? My sons have achieved everything through their own efforts unaided. They are smart guys with brains. I didn’t give them a hand up anywhere. Both the elder and the younger established their own business, from scratch!”

Of course, sons do not answer for their fathers, or fathers for their sons. But in democratic societies, if the slightest suspicion of a conflict of interest arises between a government official and his relatives, it will rise questions that neither the media nor the officials can ignore – that is, if he values his reputation.

Sometimes the allegations can get out of hand. Former German President Christian Wulff, for example, was compelled to step down following a scandal in which his wife had taken a home loan of 500,000 euros from the millionaire Egon Geerkens not at the market rate of 4.6 percent per annum, but at 4.0 percent. A spouse’s attempt to save 0.6 percent on a home loan forced a senior government official from office. Ridiculous!

Allegations over conflicts of interest don’t arise in Russian society because the tradition of having a public reputation almost doesn’t exist here. Of course, the term “conflict of interest” exists, but it only has meaning on a purely individual basis.