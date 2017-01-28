Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
7 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
8 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
7 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
8 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

New exhibition showcases the free spirit of early Soviet children’s books

Jan 28, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 15:26
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Jan 28, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 15:26
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
A group of writers and illustrators in 1920s’ Soviet Russia revolutionized children literature. A century later a small Moscow gallery honors their work. Grigory Matveyev

How do you begin explaining a revolution to children? In the early days of the Soviet Union, this is exactly what a group of artists tried to do. By the time their efforts were curtailed in the mid-1930s, the cohort had produced an impressive body of futuristic avant-garde illustrations and poems — all of which fundamentally changed the Russian approach to children.

A century later, and a tiny Moscow gallery opened a new exhibition dedicated to their work. 

Before you even reach the “Constructivism for Children” exhibition, you take a step back into 1920s Soviet Moscow. The gallery is not easy to find, nestled in among the residential backstreets of Moscow’s Shabolovka neighborhood. These streets are home to much of the city’s avant-garde architecture. 

The gallery itself is housed on the ground floor of a 1927 housing complex. The exhibition’s three small rooms are filled with children’s books’ illustrations taken from the Russian State Children’s Library and private collections.

“I wanted to show a relatively narrow range of books that were published after the revolution to teach children about their new surroundings,” says curator and avant-garde expert Alexandra Selivanova.

Avant-garde illustrators sought to explain the new world to Soviet children.
Avant-garde illustrators sought to explain the new world to Soviet children. Grigory Matveyev

Grown-Up Books

Before the grey days of Stalin’s 1930s, early Soviet children’s literature was humourous, exotically illustrated and far less controlled by state censors than adult literature. “It was freer and more flexible,” says Selivanova.

Through children’s books, writers found a more direct way of communicating with the public. This meant that, for the first time, serious poets like Osip Mandelstam and painters like Vladimir Lebedev started writing and drawing for children.

Millions of these books were printed and distributed across the Soviet Union, in far larger quantities and with far freer content than adult novels. “It was a secret revolution,” says Selivanova.

Whereas pre-revolutionary Russian children’s literature focused on romantic fairy tales and toys, the 1920s brought a new era of explainer books. The subjects became more complicated: stories were written about factories, gold mines and oil refineries. For the first time, Selivanova says, children were treated as “little human beings” who, if taught properly, could be able to make anything.

As a result, children’s books were written not only by writers and poets but by people who were industrialists by profession.

One of those was Boris Zhitkov. A ship designer who started writing about his travels for the children’s magazine Ezh (“Hedgehog”), which existed between 1928 and 1935. Another was Mikhail Ilyin, a chemist who wrote “One hundred Thousand Whys,” explaining things like why potatoes are dry after you boil them in water. His books were illustrated by Nikolay Lapshin, who drew complicated plans in black and white.

“This was scientific text and the subjects were boring, but they made it fascinating,” says Selivanova.

A significant part of the exhibition is dedicated to books that introduced children to urban life. As the Soviets proclaimed ambitious Five-Year-Plans to catch-up with the industrialization of the West, thousands of Russians migrated from rural areas which barely had dirt roads into towns and cities. “It was a completely different life for millions of village children,” says Selivanova. Some of them had never seen public transportation before. In 1926, Mandelstam wrote “The Two Trams,” — a poem about two trams called Klik and Kram, who are actually brothers, riding around the city looking for each other.

Avant-garde illustrators sought to explain the new world to Soviet children.
Avant-garde illustrators sought to explain the new world to Soviet children. Grigory Matveyev

An Unsung Hero

Selivanova’s exhibition also honours a forgotten Russian pioneer of children’s literature and juvenile rights. In the 1920s and 30s, Yakov Meksin collected over 60,000 children’s books published in the Soviet Union. He even traveled the world showcasing his collection, including to Western Europe and Japan. In 1934, he founded the Soviet Union’s first Museum of Children’s Books in Moscow, in which children were taught how to print their own stories.

“This was probably the first interactive museum in Russia,” says Selivanova, who organizes workshops as part of the exhibition in memory of Meksin’s “laboratories” for children.

The golden age for Soviet storytellers came to an abrupt end in 1937, the beginning of Stalin’s Great Purges. Meksin’s museum was shut down and he was sent to a Siberian gulag, where he died in 1943. His collection was confiscated and scattered around the Soviet Union, and his name was largely forgotten by history.

Still, the legacy of the books lives on. Millions of these are hidden in households all over Russia for children to read.

“I hope they can make a comeback,” says Selivanova.

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

1 hour ago

In mid-December, a surrogate for Donald Trump was dispatched to liaise with American firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed ...

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 6 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

8 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

see more

8 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to ...

23 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of ...

8 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

23 hours ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the ...

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

23 hours ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Most Read

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+