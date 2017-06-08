Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling

If you happened to find yourself in the State Duma on Tuesday, June 6, you might be forgiven for thinking Russia had finally found something more popular than President Vladimir Putin. Inside the chambers of Russia’s legislative assembly, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was speaking about his much-discussed demolition program for the capital’s khrushchevki residential blocks. Sobyanin claimed resounding support for his program. He reported 88 percent of voters supported the initiative—eclipsing Putin’s own approval ratings, which hover around 86 percent. The project, which will last roughly 20 years, involves the demolition of 4,500 residential apartment blocks built during the post-war era under Khrushchev. Residents will be relocated, and new buildings erected. Moscow residents have been told the program will result in a boost to their living conditions.



“This discussion has not left anyone indifferent,” Sobyanin told Duma deputies. “It has touched every single Muscovite.” According to the mayor, discussions surrounding the demolitions of the residential buildings has been “complex, cheerful, and active.” But many do not share his enthusiasm. As Sobyanin told Russia’s lawmakers of his latest urban success, residents who disagreed with City Hall’s proposal lined the streets outside the Duma. The demonstration was small—about 100 people—and apparently unplanned. These were residents who had asked to sit in on the Duma’s hearing and voice their concerns. The impromptu demonstration began when supporters of Sobyanin’s program were ushered inside the Duma building by police officers. Those who sought to speak out against the scheme were filtered out. As tensions boiled, policemen shot each other confused glances, and protesters began to sing well-known Soviet anthems from World War II. The afternoon ended with opponents of the scheme marching on the Presidential Administration in central Moscow.

