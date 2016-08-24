Hostage Situation in Central Moscow Bank Branch

A bankrupt Russian businessman has taken hostages and threatened to blow himself up at a Citibank branch in central Moscow, the TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

The man has been preliminarily identified as Aram Petrosyan, 55, TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source. He has described himself as a bankrupt businessman.

Two hostages remain in the bank.

Petrosyan entered the bank with a box hanging from around his neck, wrapped in yellow tape with a number of wires sticking out.



According to witnesses, he threatened to detonate a bomb and took everyone inside the bank hostage. He later allowed a bank employee and two women to exit the building, TASS reported.