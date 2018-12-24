News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Dec. 24 2018 - 14:12

Holiday Shopping

Moscow is one of the world's shopping capitals with malls, shops, stands, stalls and markets

TSUM

GUM

3 Red Square. Metro Okhotny Ryad. gumrussia.com

Famous for being in the beautiful building that helps frame Red Square, directly across from the Kremlin, this gigantic shopping mall is a treat to visit, whether you are shopping or simply in the mood to see an engineering marvel with its steel framework and glass roof. Tip: be sure to stop by the fountain and have one of the ice cream cones GUM is famous for. 

GUM

VREMENA GODA

48 Kutuzovsky Prospekt. Metro Slavyanskay Bulvar. vremenagoda.moscow

One of Moscow’s most exclusive shopping centers, featuring luxury brands, restaurants and a state-of-the-art cinema. The five floors of the luxurious shopping complex test even the most avid shoppers. Tip: dress well and bring all your credit cards.

Vremena Goda

NEGLINNAYA GALLERY

2 Trubnaya Ploshchad. Metro Trubnaya. neglinnaya-gallery.ru

Behind the beautiful classical Moscow facade, the Neglinnaya Gallery shopping center offers a special atmosphere and great opportunities for relaxing and shopping. Besides its wide variety of stores, Neglinnaya Gallery regularly hosts special exhibitions. During the winter and New Year’s holidays, it is especially beautiful, covered in seasonal decorations. Tip: stop in to buy some Imperial Porcelain. 

Neglinnaya Gallery

IZMAILOVO MARKET

73 Izmailovskoye Shosse. Metro Partizanskaya.

Yes, you have to go. Because beyond the piles of matryoshka dolls, fake fur hats, and Soviet memorabilia, it’s the best place for tree ornaments (wooden, etched glass, knitted or antique), table linen, small works of art (lithographs, ceramics, drawings), shawls, jewelry and stones (like purple charoite, only found in Russia). You might end up buying a rug, or an antique hutch, or a painting, or puppets, or a chess set made of amber and ebony. Tip: bring cash and extra tote bags because you just never know what’s there this week. 

TWEED HAT

6 Maly Zlatoustinsky Pereulok, Bldg. 1B. Metro Katai Gorod. tweedhat.ru 

Tweed Hat launched several years ago with the growing local popularity of Irish tweed hats; and this highly unique men’s boutique has since expanded - in some ways more predictable than others. The selection and variety of hats has expanded in style, as hipster fashion is never predictable. Tweed Hat also offers a fine selection of handcrafted briefcases and carrying bags, shirts, vests, accessories and ….. cutting boards. Tip: measure your kitchen counter width before stopping in.

Tweed Hat

WARM FELT SHOES

170A Varshavskoye Shosse, Bldg. 1. russkie-valenki.ru

Who needs Uggs when you’ve got valenki — wonderful thick felt boots? Now they come in every color, with embroidery, rubber soles or galoshes. Our favorite shop, Russkie Valenki, also sells slippers, wool socks and tights, fleece and wool sweaters, hats, gloves and scarves. Shop in the store or online. Tip: check out Russian designers online first to buy the season's chic valenki.

INDIE DESIGNERS 

Galina Zhondorova’s designs: glzn.ru Alena Akhmadullina’s design: alenaakhmadullina.ru Design Factory: flacon.ru

Tis the season of parties: corporate parties, office parties, embassy bashes, Christmas cocktails and then — New Year’s Eve. If you think, “I’ve got nothing to wear!” — we’ve got your back. This year, shop for your holiday dresses and suits with some of Russia’s best new indie clothes designers. Need a little black dress? Check out Galina Zhondorova’s designs — beautiful and affordable. Is your budget higher and taste more adventurous? Then check out Alena Akhmadullina’s designs to find something for the modern corporate princess. Men who like a hip urban look should stop in Flacon Design Factory. Tip: shop Russian designers to be the best dressed couple at every party. 



Latest news

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia
Meanwhile…
Dec. 24 2018
Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia
Russia Supports Political Role for Qaddafi's Son in Libya
News
Dec. 24 2018
Russia Supports Political Role for Qaddafi's Son in Libya
Russian Firefighters Use Snowballs to Douse Flames
Meanwhile…
Dec. 24 2018
Russian Firefighters Use Snowballs to Douse Flames

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter