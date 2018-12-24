City

Holiday Shopping

Moscow is one of the world's shopping capitals with malls, shops, stands, stalls and markets

GUM 3 Red Square. Metro Okhotny Ryad. gumrussia.com

Famous for being in the beautiful building that helps frame Red Square, directly across from the Kremlin, this gigantic shopping mall is a treat to visit, whether you are shopping or simply in the mood to see an engineering marvel with its steel framework and glass roof. Tip: be sure to stop by the fountain and have one of the ice cream cones GUM is famous for.

VREMENA GODA 48 Kutuzovsky Prospekt. Metro Slavyanskay Bulvar. vremenagoda.moscow One of Moscow’s most exclusive shopping centers, featuring luxury brands, restaurants and a state-of-the-art cinema. The five floors of the luxurious shopping complex test even the most avid shoppers. Tip: dress well and bring all your credit cards.

NEGLINNAYA GALLERY 2 Trubnaya Ploshchad. Metro Trubnaya. neglinnaya-gallery.ru Behind the beautiful classical Moscow facade, the Neglinnaya Gallery shopping center offers a special atmosphere and great opportunities for relaxing and shopping. Besides its wide variety of stores, Neglinnaya Gallery regularly hosts special exhibitions. During the winter and New Year’s holidays, it is especially beautiful, covered in seasonal decorations. Tip: stop in to buy some Imperial Porcelain.

IZMAILOVO MARKET 73 Izmailovskoye Shosse. Metro Partizanskaya. Yes, you have to go. Because beyond the piles of matryoshka dolls, fake fur hats, and Soviet memorabilia, it’s the best place for tree ornaments (wooden, etched glass, knitted or antique), table linen, small works of art (lithographs, ceramics, drawings), shawls, jewelry and stones (like purple charoite, only found in Russia). You might end up buying a rug, or an antique hutch, or a painting, or puppets, or a chess set made of amber and ebony. Tip: bring cash and extra tote bags because you just never know what’s there this week. TWEED HAT

6 Maly Zlatoustinsky Pereulok, Bldg. 1B. Metro Katai Gorod. tweedhat.ru Tweed Hat launched several years ago with the growing local popularity of Irish tweed hats; and this highly unique men’s boutique has since expanded - in some ways more predictable than others. The selection and variety of hats has expanded in style, as hipster fashion is never predictable. Tweed Hat also offers a fine selection of handcrafted briefcases and carrying bags, shirts, vests, accessories and ….. cutting boards. Tip: measure your kitchen counter width before stopping in.

